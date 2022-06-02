Seniors Wyatt Jennings (17) and Dakota Ayres (29), as well as junior Tyler Wilcenski (18) were all named to Big Badger all-conference teams following stellar seasons.
Sun Prairie senior defender Dakota Ayres was named to the Big Badger's 2nd all-conference team for his services in 2022.
Sun Prairie senior attacker Wyatt Christensen was named 1st team all-conference in the Big Badger in 2022.
