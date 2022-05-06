The Sun Prairie girls soccer team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. After starting the season with a tough slate of non-conference opponents that included WSCA Division 1, No. 4 Waunakee, Division 2 No. 1 Oregon, and Division 2 No. 10 DeForest, the Cardinals are finding chemistry and success in Big Eight conference play.
Heading into a home match against Janesville Craig on Thursday, May 5, Sun Prairie was 2-0-1 in its last three games with both wins coming over Big Eight opponents. Sun Prairie added another conference victory to its record thanks to two goals from junior forward Lucy Strey as the Cardinals won, 3-0.
"We're trying to get and maintain momentum," Cleveland said. "Tonight, we got it and didn't let it go. We kept pushing on offense. We played at our pace. That won the game tonight."
While Sun Prairie's offense would eventually become unstoppable, both teams spent about the first five minutes figuring each other out. It didn't take long for the Cardinals to hit their groove and find weak spots in Craig's defensive layout.
After a few missed chances, the Cardinals struck in the ninth minute. Strey overpowered a smaller Craig defender in front of the goal and booted it past the keeper, giving the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
8:46 1H
GOALLLL
Lucy Strey bullies her way to the ball and puts it in the back of the net! Cardinals take an early 1-0 lead!
Strey's goal did more than just give Sun Prairie a lead. The cushion allowed junior forward Josie Langhans to really begin piloting the offense. The recent Eastern Michigan commit was flying all over the field, orchestrating perfect passes and making life difficult on Craig's defense.
Three minutes after Strey's goal, Langhans would find the back of the net as well. Junior midfielder Taylor Justman put an absolutely flawless pass through Craig's defense and towards the right of the goal. Langhans was in perfect position to stamp it into the goal, doubling the Cardinals' lead.
"Her speed showcased tonight," Cleveland said of Langhans. "We put her all over the field. Teams struggle to match up with her when they don't know where she'll be. She found spaces and found one-on-ones. She's good at finding those opportunities. She was very dangerous tonight. They didn't have an answer for it."
While that would be the end of the goal scoring in the first half, Sun Prairie's offense continued to find good looks. Minutes after Langhans' goal, junior forward Lily Rimrodt sent a shot off of the crossbar. Langhans was the architect behind a few more looks, but nothing else found the back of the net as the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.
Sun Prairie's offensive onslaught continued in the second half. After another great look by Rimrodt, the Cardinals scored once again. In the 46th minute, Rimrodt crossed in a perfect pass right to the foot of Strey. Strey bumped it to the left of the keeper, collecting her second of the game and giving Sun Prairie a 3-0 lead.
45:34 2H
STREY AGAIN! Rimrodt offers up a flawless pass, setting Strey up for her second goal of the game! Cardinals lead 3-0!
Strey came close to collecting a hat trick with a pair of impressive headers, but they either bounced over the goal or were saved. Rimrodt and Langhans kept the pressure on with some quality shots as well, but nothing else found the back of the net. As a whole, Sun Prairie's offense was locked in all game. The Cardinals dominated possession and left no doubt about who was the better team.
With the win, Sun Prairie returns to a .500 on the season with a 4-4-2 overall record. The Cardinals are also in sole possession of third place in the Big Eight with a 3-1 record.
Sun Prairie closes the week out with a home non-conference matchup with Mukwonago on Saturday, May 7. Next week, the Cardinals have a pair of road Big Eight matchups with a trip to Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, May 10 and to Janesville Parker on Thursday, May 12.
Big Eight girls soccer standings
(overall rankings in parenthesis)
-as of Thursday, May 5
T1. Madison Memorial, 3-0 (6-0-2)
T1. Verona, 3-0 (4-1-0)
3. Sun Prairie, 3-1 (4-4-2)
T4. Madison West, 2-1 (6-3-0)
T4. Middleton, 2-1 (3-4-1)
T4. Beloit Memorial, 2-1 (2-2-1)
7. Madison East, 1-2 (1-7-0)
T8. La Follette, 0-3 (0-5-0)
T8. Janesville Parker, 0-3 (0-10-0)
10. Janesville Craig, 0-4 (3-6-0)