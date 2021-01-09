Last week I made my weekly prediction on the Green Bay Packers game on Facebook by saying the would beat the rival Chicago Bears 35-17. While I wasn’t right on, I was just one point off of the final score: 35-16.
This leads me to wanting to make predictions of all the NFL playoff games. So, for the next three weeks, beginning with this wild wild-card weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIV Feb. 7 in Tampa, I will be doing just that.
Saturday’s Wild Card Games
Colts at Bills (Buffalo 6 ½ point favorite)
This year’s playoffs will be all about Josh Allen. The still young quarterback had a breakout year leading the Bills to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and first AFC East title in a quarter century. His 4,544 yards rank third in the conference, while his 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions are almost Aaron Rodgers-like numbers.
Allen also has one of the top receivers in the game, the almost undefendable Stefon Diggs caught an NFL-high 127 passes for 1,535 yards (also a league high) and scored eight touchdowns.
The Colts shared the AFC East title with Tennessee and have a veteran QB in Philip Rivers, but the venerable one is just 5-6 in previous postseason games — all with the LA/San Diego Chargers. Rookie running back and former Wisconsin Badger Jonathan Taylor (1,169 yards, 11 TDs) will be contained.
PREDICTION: Bills 31, Colts 14
Rams at Seahawks (Seattle minus-3 ½)
This is the rubber match between the NFC West rivals. LA won the first meeting 23-16, but Seattle took the second game winning 20-9 just two weeks ago.
The big question mark surrounding this game is who will be the QB for the Rams — Jared Goff or John Wolford? Wolford filled in for Goff, who suffered a broken thumb, completing 22-of-38 passes and a touchdown in an 18-7 win over Arizona last week. Not only was it Wolford’s first start, it was his first game in the NFL...ever!
With that question mark hovering over the Rams, look for this matchup to be close. Russell Wilson (40 TDS, 68% completions, 105.1 QB rating) will avoid the rush of Aaron Donald and torch the Rams secondary for three scores (and run for another) with a late-drive giving the Seahawks a come-from-behind victory.
PREDICTION: Seahawks 28, Rams 27
Buccaneers at Washington (Tampa Bay minus-8 ½)
Tom Brady in the playoffs is nearly a slam dunk, and this week will be no different. TB12 continues to drink out of the fountain of youth as his numbers (4,633 yards, 40 TDs, 102.2 QB rating) look like he just came out of the University of Michigan.
Washington earns the sympathy card, and not just because of its 7-9 record. Head coach Ron Rivera battling through cancer and QB Alex Smith coming back nearly two years after almost losing his leg in a horrific on-field incident. Also, who will be quarterbacking Saturday: Smith or Taylor Heinicke?
This one won’t be close as Tommy will add win No. 31 to his postseason record of victories.
PREDICTION: Buccaneers 35, Washington 13
Sunday’s Wild Card Games
Ravens at Titans (Baltimore minus-3 ½)
This will be one of the closest games from kickoff to the very last second as these two teams match up very well. Both have terrific offenses producing huge offensive totals — 396.4 (Titans) and 363.1 (Ravens) — per game.
For Tennessee, its explosiveness comes from Derek Henry who became only the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards (2,027 to be exact) in a single season while scoring 17 TDs. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill brought Tennessee to the brink of the Super Bowl last season, falling to eventual champion Kansas City in the AFC title game.
Lamar Jackson will be the Titans’ main focus to stop as the double-threat QB accounted for over 3,700 yards from scrimmage (2,751 passing, 1,005 rushing) and 33 total touchdowns.
In my first upset pick of the weekend: Sam Sloman’s season-best 49-yard field goal as time expires will be the difference.
PREDICTION: Titans 17, Ravens 14
Bears at Saints (New Orleans minus-10)
While this is the biggest line in all six wild-card games, I don’t think the Saints will cover … or win.
The Mitchell Trubisky-led Bears are playing some of their best football and at the right time of year. Since the coaching staff has put its trust in the former No. 2 overall pick all he has done is go 4-2 while throwing seven touchdowns versus just three interceptions over the last six games. They also can be multi-dimensional as David Montgomery became the first Chicago RB to go over 1,000 yards (1,070) in three seasons.
Facing the fourth-best defense in the league, and stopping Alvin Kamara will be a huge task for Chicago.
But this game will go to overtime with Cairo Santos making a 33-yard field goal to win it, putting him in Kevin Butler-like status in the Windy City.
PREDICTION: Bears 34, Saints 31 (OT)
Browns at Steelers (Pittsburgh minus-6)
The two teams will meet for the second time in as many weeks, but this will be a whole different story. After sitting several players, among them QB Ben Roethlisberger and DE T.J. Watt, the Steelers will be at full strength.
Pittsburgh is just 1-4 since starting the season 11-0, and still hasn’t fully recovered from the Thanksgiving Day layoff that seemed to throw a wrench into their high-powered engine.
Cleveland is celebrating, something the city doesn’t do much of in sports, having earned its first playoff appearance in 17 years. QB Baker Mayfield (3,563 yards, 26 TDs vs. 8 INTs) has breathed life into the perennially bad organization, while the 1-2 rushing punch of Nick Chubb (1,067 yards, 12 TDs) and Kareem Hunt (841, 6) help give the Browns dimension.
But in the end Big Ben’s playoff experience will win out.
PREDICTION: Steelers 28, Browns 14
