Thursday may have been April Fools’ Day but the Sun Prairie defense was no joke. Just ask Beloit Memorial as the Cardinals held the visiting Purple Knights to just 37 total yards in another impressive alternate fall football victory, a 42-8 stomping at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
For the second straight week Sun Prairie (2-0) was impressive on the defensive side of the football, especially up front, limiting the Purple Knights (0-2) to negative 9 yards rushing while allowing just four first downs.
While the defense was dominating, the Cardinals offense was building a resume of its own scoring on its first six possessions. Leading the way were quarterbacks Brady Stevens and Jerry Kaminski, who combined for 116 yards passing; both QBs threw touchdown passes and scored on the ground.
Stevens guided SP to the end zone on its first possession of the night, hitting junior Addison Ostrenga with a 40-yard pass as the Cardinals took a quick 7-0 lead.
Three more scores would follow in the opening quarter. Kaminski called his own number and scored on a 4-yard run, before Stevens matched his sophomore teammate with a 2-yard scamper. Kaminski’s 26-yard pass to junior Michael McMillan capped off the huge first half as Sun Prairie built a 28-0 advantage.
Sun Prairie scored on its first two possessions of the second quarter as well. Senior Andrew Stoner scored on a 6-yard run, while sophomore Kolton Walters added an 8-yard burst into the end zone upping the insurmountable lead to 42-0.
Beloit ended the Cardinals’ bid for a second-straight shutout scoring on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Junior defensive end Isaac Hamm led the SP defense with two tackles for a loss, including one quarterback sack.
Air Force Academy commit Owen Konopacki remained perfect on the season going 6-for-6 on extra points.
The victory was the Cardinals’ 21st straight against the Purple Knights.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will hit the road for the first time traveling to Middleton Friday night. Kickoff between the Cardinals is 7 p.m. at Breitenbach Stadium.
SUN PRAIRIE 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 8
Beloit 0 0 8 0 — 8
Sun Prairie 28 14 0 0 — 42
First Quarter
Sun Prairie — Ostrenga 40 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Kaminski 4 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Stevens 2 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — McMillan 26 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick).
Second Quarter
Sun Prairie — Stoner 6 run (Konopacki kick).
Sun Prairie — Walters 8 run (Konopacki kick).
Third Quarter
Beloit — 1 run (2-point conversion).
First Downs — BM 4; SP 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — BM 21-(-9); SP 34-183. Passing Yards — BM 46; SP 116. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — BM 1-5-0; SP 6-13-0. Fumbles-lost — BM 1-1; SP 1-1. Penalties — BM 6-57; SP 5-40.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: BM: Raisbeck 9-17; SP: Curry 7-71. Passing: BM: Kilgore 1-2-0, 46; SP: Stevens 2-5-0, 62; Kaminski 4-8-0, 54. Receiving: BM: Powell 1-46; SP: McMillan 3-36; Ostrenga 1-40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.