SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Sun Prairie Bantam B 5, Elmbrook C 3
Goals: Matthew Cumming, Kyle Voliva, Alex Robinson, Dylan Rufener, Max Helmstadter
Assists: Tyler Tubbs, Dylan Rufener 2, Jaeyln Welch, Henry Hoelscher
Goalie: Mees Rosol, 27 saves
 
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Sun Prairie Bantam B 3, Baraboo 3
Goals: Dylan Rufener, Griffin Schulze, Max Helmstadter
Assists: Ethan Lea
Goalie: Mees Rosol, 28 saves

