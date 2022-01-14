A loss on Monday, Jan. 10 was a tough one to swallow for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team. Hosting a non-conference opponent in Oconomowoc, the Cardinals had opportunities to get the win, but couldn't pull it off, falling 77-70 in overtime.
There were lessons taken from that bitter loss as Sun Prairie hosted bitter Big Eight rival Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 13. In another close one, Sun Prairie had obviously learned its lesson as it remained resilient down the stretch. Sun Prairie was smart with its passing and clutch when it needed to be, handing Middleton a 66-62 loss, its first conference loss of the season.
"This was big for us," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "This is a pivotal game at a pivotal time of the season. Proud of our kids for battling back. They hung in there and played smart basketball."
While Sun Prairie got the win, things didn't exactly start well for it. Middleton came out on fire, finding success driving the lane to jump out to a 20-8 lead. All the while, Sun Prairie struggled with turnovers. Even when the possession would work into a good shot, it would clang away. It looked as though Middleton may run away with it.
Then, Sun Prairie took a page out of Middleton's playbook. Sun Prairie was driving the lane hard, either getting the bucket or heading to the free throw line and picking up the points there.
This charge was primarily led by senior forward Addison Ostrenga. He scored 11 points in the first half, mainly thanks to superior size and strength in the paint as he ripped down offensive boards. Still, Middleton did enough still offensively to take a 40-31 lead into the halftime break.
When Middleton nailed a 3-pointer out of the gate in the second half to retake a double digit, it was hard not to worry about how Sun Prairie would answer. As it turns out, Sun Prairie would answer with everything it had.
Sun Prairie erupted into a 14-2 run to tie the game at 45. While Ostrenga had been Sun Prairie's lifeblood in the first half, it was now senior guard Ben Olson's time to take over. He scored six points during the run, proving to be a steady and reliable option.
Middleton wouldn't go away that easily, however. It started feeding 6'6" junior forward Kaden Fosdick, who rewarded its trust with three straight buckets to give the lead back to Middleton.
This is where the difference between Monday's game and Thursday shined brightest. On Monday, Sun Prairie let the moment get to it. On Thursday, that wasn't the case. Instead of turnovers, the Cardinals were intentional and thoughtful about their passes, which often found their targets. Defensively, there was an obvious uptick in aggression while maintaining an attention to detail.
"Focus and concentration is everything," Boos said. "You have to be locked in. We talk about sustaining it, even when things aren't going well, because things won't always go well. When things drop, you have to fight through it."
Consistent buckets from Ostrenga kept Sun Prairie in the game as the minutes continued to tick off of the clock. With about five minutes to go, it was neither Ostrenga nor Olson who Sun Prairie would lean on for those clutch, late-game buckets. It was junior guard Jonathan Weah.
Weah buried a ridiculously difficult layup to tie the game at 59 with 4:40 to play. On the following possession, he was fouled and knocked down two free throws. Weah's contributions obviously paid off as it sparked a 11-0 run for Sun Prairie at the perfect time.
Perhaps the most important bucket of that run came from junior guard Darius Chestnut. Clinging to a 3-point lead with 1:30 to play and the Middleton defense pressing hard, Chestnut spun out of a steal attempt, dropped a second spin move on the help defender, and laid the ball off the glass for a layup to give Sun Prairie a 64-59 lead.
Middleton knocked down a 3-pointer to bring the deficit back to three points, but Ostrenga showed up huge again. He ripped down a defensive rebound while surrounded by three Middleton players. He was immediately fouled and went down and hit a free throw. Ball game.
"When you say the name 'Addison Ostrenga' one word comes to mind: competitor," Boos said. "He's going to bring everything he can. He's not going to take a shortcut. He's going to get it done and work as hard as he can. You know what you're going to get every day from him. Outstanding performance from him."
With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 6-6 on the season and 3-4 in Big Eight conference play while Middleton falls to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Big Eight.
Ostrenga led all scorers with 22 points. This was his second consecutive game where he broke his own personal scoring record. He put up a then-record 21 against Oconomowoc on Monday. Sun Prairie also got 15 from Chestnut and 13 from Olson. Gavyn Hurley led Middleton with 18.
"It feels amazing," Ostrenga said of the win. "It feels like, every week, we're taking a step in the right direction. This just kind of seals that point and helps us move on to the rest of the season. We came out on top, that's something to be happy about."
Sun Prairie won't have long to celebrate this one as there are more Big Eight challenges right around the corner. On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Cardinals will travel down to Beloit Memorial to take on Madison West in the 1st annual Big Eight Martin Luther King Tournament.
Then, the Cardinals will have a bit of a break before their next game, a road trip to La Follette, now the top team in the Big Eight, on Friday, Jan. 21.
--
Big Eight boys basketball standings
*as of Thursday, Jan. 13*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. La Follette, 8-0 (9-1)
2. Middleton, 7-1 (8-3)
3. Madison East, 5-2 (7-3)
4. Sun Prairie, 3-4 (5-5)
T5. Janesville Craig, 3-5 (4-8)
T5. Janesville Parker, 3-5 (6-6)
T5. Madison West, 3-5 (4-6)
8. Verona, 2-4 (6-4)
9. Madison Memorial, 2-5 (5-5)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-6 (5-8)