Gov. Tony Evers has extended the “Safer at Home” order through May 26 and with it has closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
It also means all high school spring sports and activities will likely be cancelled.
The Governor’s order Thursday read: “Order closes public & private K-12 school buildings for remainder of 2019-20 school year. All schools must remain closed for instructional & extracurricular activities.”
Gov. Evers had evoked the original “Safer at Home” order for a month which was to end this Friday, April 24.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing.
In accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on Friday, March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
The Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.
BIG EIGHT
STATEMENT
In the weekly statement of their virtual meeting Big Eight Conference athletic directors agreed on the following:
The Big Eight Conference will not hold competitions this spring. It will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure. As a conference the Big Eight would encourage adoption of a standard summer contact date for all WIAA schools of June 1, at the latest to allow for consistent out season contact dates across the state.
For out-of-season sports, as with any “normal” offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared — such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources — so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
The WIAA spring season practice start date has been reached for each sport and at this time coaches may continue to provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements (check with the Athletic Office of your school for full information and confirmation of eligibility).
