Monday, May 23 marked the beginning of Sun Prairie track & field's long-awaited journey to the state championship. The Cardinals have a wealth of talent and have high expectations. On Monday, they took their talents over to Oregon High School for the regional round of the WIAA state tournament.
The Cardinals were unstoppable. The boys had eight individual champions and a relay champion. The girls had an individual champion, a relay champion, and an impressive amount of top-3 finishes. The boys won the regional with 165 team points and the girls were champions as well with 148 team points.
"Regionals went as well as can be expected," Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan said. The kids came through. At this point in the season, it's 'survive and advance,' and they did that on Monday. It was cool to see both boys and girls get to celebrate together. There were a lot of quality teams in that regional, so winning is an indication that we are where we need to be heading to sectionals."
From the onset, the Sun Prairie boys made it apparent they would not be denied a regional championship. Junior Jonathan Weah started things off strong in the high jump, taking 1st with a jump of 6-00.00. Junior teammate Darius Chestnut was impressive as well, grabbing 3rd with a jump of 5-10.00.
Junior Alexander Maggit grabbed the Cardinals some necessary points in the long jump, as well. He collected 3rd place with a jump of 20-04.25. Sophomore Keion Kauppenin also finished top-5, taking 5th with a jump of 19-07.50.
Senior Aidan Grob nearly earned another 1st place victory for the Cardinals in the shot put, but still impressed with a throw of 50-05.00 to take 2nd. Grob would also be a sectional qualifier in the discus. His throw of 140-05 earned him 2nd place.
The boys closed out the day in the field with two sectional qualifiers in the pole vault. Junior Trevor Schultz put up a vault of 12-00.00 to take 2nd and junior Miles Adkins took 4th with a vault of 11-09.00.
Senior hurdler Dashle Maughan punched his ticket to the next round with a 16.93 in the boys 110 meter hurdles to take 4th.
Sun Prairie earned another regional championship in the boys 100 meter dash. Junior Cortez LeGrant finished 1st in both the prelims and the finals, dominating the competition. His final time of 11.30 earned him 1st place.
LeGrant wasn't the only one to get a win in the sprints. Sophomore Jace Stolte turned in a time of 23.37 in the boys 200 meter dash to take home 1st place as well.
Junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas continued his dominance in the distance runs. He earned two 1st place finishes on the day. He took 1st in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:30.54, more than 20 seconds faster than 2nd place. The 3,200 meter run was far closer, and he had a familiar face chasing him. Sun Prairie senior Joseph Freng took 2nd in the event with a time of 10:01.91. Alvarado Venegas barely outpaced him, taking 1st with a time of 10:01.61.
The wins just kept coming for Sun Prairie in the boys 400 meter dash. Ben Olson reigned supreme, taking 1st place with his time of 52.55.
The Cardinals found loads of success in the relays, as well. The boys took 2nd in the 4x200 with a time of 1:32.01, 1st in the 4x100 with a time of 43.58, and 1st in the 4x400 with a time of 3:28.34.
The boys were certainly impressive, but the girls pushed a slew of athletes into the next round of the tournament as well.
Sophomore Audrey Seefeld stole the show, as she has done all season. She kicked things off with a 2nd place finish in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.00 and didn't slow down. She would go on to finish 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.29, take 1st in the long jump with a jump of 16-00.75, and run the third leg of the 4x200 relays, which took 1st with a time of 1:48.47.
Senior Aubrie Deprey wouldn't let Seefeld have all the fun in the 100 meter hurdles. She, too, punched her ticket to sectionals. She grabbed a 4th place finish with a time of 17.09 seconds. Deprey would also take 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.94.
Seefeld wasn't Sun Prairie's only sectional qualifier in the pole vault, either. Senior Natalia Figueroa took 3rd with a vault of 10-00.00 and junior Cassie Siegel finished 4th with a vault of 8-03.00. Siegel would add another sectional qualification in the girls high jump, finishing 3rd with a leap of five feet flat.
Jumping was certainly a strong suit for the Cardinals as senior Tiara Barksdale took home 3rd in the girls triple jump with a jump of 32-01.00.
Sun Prairie also had a pair of throwers advance. Junior Lauren Adams started things off on a high note with the discus throw. She launched a throw of 102-03 to take 3rd and advance. Senior Tyra Anderson took care of business in the shot put, throwing a 32-08.00 to take 3rd.
In the sprints, sophomore Dakota Mitchell continued her meteoric rise. She took home 2nd in the 100 meter dash with her time of 12.99 seconds to advance.
The girls got their best relay result of the day in the 4x200. Mitchell, sophomore Elena Lipinski, Seefeld, and senior Morgan Cross teamed up to run a 1:48.47 to take home 1st place.
This was the beginning of a very successful day for Cross, as well. She picked up a couple more qualifications outside of her relay involvement. She took 3rd in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.17 seconds and finished 4th in the girls long jump with a jump of 15-02.00.
With regionals behind them, now the Cardinals return home. Sun Prairie High School is a host for sectionals this season, so the Cardinals will have home field advantage as they make a push for the state tournament.
"There's nothing better than being home for a big time meet," Maughan said. "Friends come out to support and it's the last day of school. We're expecting a packed house. The kids know the layout. They've practiced there. There's almost an extra sense of urgency to go perform great when you're at home. The seniors have been great leaders all year and bring that energy. Momentum is a contagious thing in a track meet, and the seniors keep things positive and let it build."
Sectionals are scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at Sun Prairie High School. Competition is set to begin at 3 pm.