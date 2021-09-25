Conditions were not favorable for the Sun Prairie football team as they welcomed in River Falls on Friday, Sept. 24. After Madison West, the originally scheduled opponent for the week, was forced to forfeit due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, the Cardinals were operating under a shortened week. River Falls accepted the invitation to come play on Monday, Sept. 20, so there wasn't much time to prepare.
"It was crazy," Sun Prairie head coach Brian Kaminski said of the quick week. "We were just planning on working on fundamentals and resting guys when River Falls called. It took a few days to digest and figure out a gameplan for these guys. We really only had Wednesday to prepare."
On top of that, the weather was miserable out at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Whistling wind and a steady rain in the first half made for an unpleasant experience for players and fans alike. Still, the Cardinals prevailed. After a slow start and an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance, Sun Prairie escaped with a 21-6 victory.
"We knew they were a physical team," coach Kaminski said. "I give them credit, man. They did a lot of good things in coverages and were able to make things tough. Hats off to our guys for fighting adversity and getting a win, though."
Those coverages made it a tough day for Sun Prairie's junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski. He came into the week with such high praise that he was deemed a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year in the state, according to wissports.net's Travis Wilson. Those aspirations seemed far off on Friday night.
On the first possession of the game, Kaminski looked to the flats, trying to connect with one of his favorite targets, senior receiver Davis Hamilton. Instead, River Falls senior defensive back Nate Weick jumped in front of the ball and took it all the way to the Sun Prairie three yard line. An ensuing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Wildcats back a bit, but the damage had been done.
A few plays later, River Falls quarterback Vito Massa connected with Michael Schurman in the endzone for a score. The Wildcats missed the extra point, but still had an early 6-0 lead over Sun Prairie.
Rivers falls nearly struck again, which would have given Sun Prairie its first multi-score deficit of the season. After a quick 3-and-out from the Cardinals' offense, River Falls put together a pretty solid drive, bringing the ball to Sun Prairie's 14 yardline. The Cardinals' defense came up clutch, however, and forced an incompletion on 4th down to get a turnover on downs. Crisis averted, for now, but the offense still wasn't clicking.
Enter: junior running back Cortez LeGrant. With the passing game suffering, the Cardinals put the ball in the speedster's hands and he delivered. Early in the ensuing possession, LeGrant bounced a run out to the left and bit off a huge chunk of yardage, barely getting tripped up to prevent a house call. It was just the spark the Cardinals needed.
That spark was quickly extinguished, however. With the offense humming, Sun Prairie tried to go back to the air. Kaminski fired a pass over the middle intended for John Vande Walle, but the ball was tipped up and intercepted by River Falls' Wyatt Bell and returned for a big gain.
The sputtering offense limped into the second quarter trailing 0-6 and needing all the help it could get. The Sun Prairie defense was playing great, but the referees were an extra bonus on the ensuing River Falls possession.
Facing 4th and 8 in Sun Prairie territory, the Wildcats were prepared to go for it. False start, 4th and 13. Delay of game, 4th and 18. False start, 4th and 23. Holding, 4th and 33. River Falls went from potentially trying to go up two scores to punting the ball away.
Giving the ball back to the Cardinals meant more carries for LeGrant, which was bad news for the Wildcats. He broke another run off to the left side and motored down to the River Falls 35. But, the turnover bug would strike again.
Facing 4th and 1, Sun Prairie went for a simple QB keeper to pick up the few inches they needed to move the chains. River Falls made a fantastic stand at the line, however, and stuffed Kaminski. The offense remained scoreless.
Sun Prairie's defense stepped up and forced another punt, and it was LeGrant time once again. This time, he burst up the middle and carried the ball all the way down to the River Falls 5 yard line. There would be no turnovers this time around as junior running back Kolton Walters steamrolled up the middle and scored on the next play. With the extra point, the Cardinals took a 7-6 lead with 2:53 left in the first half.
River Falls made good use of the little time that was left. The Wildcats drove down the field quickly, thanks in large part to running back Cole Evavold picking up a first down on 3rd and 27 on a delay handoff up the middle. Massa dropped a dime right to the hands of senior tight end Ethan Campbell in the endzone, but he couldn't hold on. A few plays later, the Wildcats aimed for the endzone again, but senior corner Michael McMillan made a fantastic play to force a turnover on downs. Sun Prairie escaped into the second half with a 7-6 lead.
While the rain finally let up in the second half, the turnover woes persisted. On Sun Prairie's first possession of the half, Kaminski bobbled a handoff attempt and the ball hit the turf. River Falls jumped on it.
The ensuing River Falls possession was short lived. Facing 4th and 16 in Sun Prairie territory, the Wildcats took a shot for the endzone. Sun Prairie senior linebacker Trentin Wagner denied the request. He made an outstanding play, intercepting the tipped pass in the endzone to give the ball back to his offense.
The two teams would trade a few punts to burn out the last of the third quarter with the Cardinals still clinging desperately to their 7-6 lead.
The biggest play of the game came deep in River Falls territory. The Wildcats were setting up for another drive and the Cardinals needed something to turn the tides and get a little momentum going. Junior defensive lineman Jay Allen Dayne answered the call. Massa had trouble with the snap and put the ball on the turf. Dayne was right there and was on the ball in a flash, giving the ball back to his offense on the River Falls 6 yard line.
On the next play, the Cardinals extended their lead. Walters bullied his way into the endzone on a carry up the middle, giving Sun Prairie a 14-6 lead with 8:49 left in the game.
The Wildcats' spirit seemed broken after that. Desperate, they started airing the ball out more, but Massa overthrew two wide open receivers which led to a quick 3-and-out.
Giving the ball back to the Cardinals meant more carries for LeGrant, and this time he'd finally find the endzone. On the first play of Sun Prairie's possession, LeGrant took a carry up the middle, juked a linebacker out of his shoes, and took the ball 41 yards to the endzone. Dagger. Sun Prairie had a 21-6 lead that it would not relinquish, given how well its defense had been playing.
The Wildcats tried desperately for a comeback, but the turnover bug was now squarely with them. First, another mishandled snap lost River Falls possession. On the next drive, Massa overthrew another receiver and sophomore Sam Ostrenga went up and picked it off. That would ice the game as Sun Prairie kneeled to run out the clock, securing a 21-6 win.
LeGrant led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 262 yards and a score. It was a solid game as well for Walters with 16 carries for 88 yards and two scores. Thank goodness, too, because there weren't many stats to mention from the passing game as Kaminski threw for just 18 yards.
With the win, the Cardinals are now 7-0. Next up is homecoming against Madison East Friday, Oct. 1 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.