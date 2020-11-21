BANTAM A
Sunday, Nov. 15
Sun Prairie — 8 vs Waunakee — 3
Goals: Jack LaRowe (3), Nikko Vilwock (2), Mason Poznanski (2), Bradyn Strachota
Assists: Bradyn Strachota (2), Carson Rufener (2), Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski, Joe Seidl, Robbie Nesson, Jack LaRowe
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 25
Sunday, Nov. 15
Sun Prairie — 6 vs Waunakee — 0
Goals: Bradyn Strachota (3), Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski, Carson Rufener, Joe Seidl
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.