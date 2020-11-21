BANTAM A

Sunday, Nov. 15

Sun Prairie — 8 vs Waunakee — 3

Goals: Jack LaRowe (3), Nikko Vilwock (2), Mason Poznanski (2), Bradyn Strachota

Assists: Bradyn Strachota (2), Carson Rufener (2), Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski, Joe Seidl, Robbie Nesson, Jack LaRowe

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 25

Sunday, Nov. 15

Sun Prairie — 6 vs Waunakee — 0

Goals: Bradyn Strachota (3), Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Jack LaRowe, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski, Carson Rufener, Joe Seidl

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 35

Load comments