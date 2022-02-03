On Saturday, Jan. 29, the WIAA held the first ever girls wrestling state finals. The event took place at the La Crosse Center and two Sun Prairie wrestlers, junior Bopasoreya "Bopa" Quintana and sophomore Sophia Bassino, participated. Quintana competed in the 114 lbs. weight class and took home a state championship while Bassino competed in the 165 lbs. weight class and finished as runner-up.
"To begin the day, we had a good feeling of a favorable turnout because of the hard work that our two wrestlers had put in during the season," Sun Prairie assistant coach Gordy Blackburn said. "Bopa has had a fair amount of wrestling experience previously and is a very talented wrestler. Sophia is a first-year wrestler, but has about 4 years of experience in Jiu-Jitsu, which carries over well for positioning in wrestling."
Both wrestler's preparation was evident on Saturday.
Quintana tore through the 114 lbs. weight class, landing three straight first-round pins to kick things off. She started with a pin in 0:55 against Westosa Central's Margaret Gilmore, followed by a pin against Princeton/Green Lake's Lia Gonzalez in 0:44, and another pin in just 0:19 against Holmen's Kassandra Mueller.
This landed Quintana in a semifinal matchup with Janesville Parker's Tracey Kessler. This one took until the second period, but nothing was standing in Quintana's way as she secured a pin in 2:50 to advance to the state championship match. Waiting for her there was Ozaukee's Mya Delleree.
Again, Quintana would not be denied. She worked hard and secured her fourth first-period pin of the day, taking one minute exactly to capture the historic state championship win.
Bassino had a similarily impressive run to the championship match. After receiving a first-round bye, Bassino got to work. She pinned her first opponent, West Allis Central's Aubryanna Furka, in just 39 seconds. She followed this up with another first-round pin, getting the best of Audreyanna Scott from Wisconsin Lutheran in 1:28 to advance to the championship match.
There, she met Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald. This one turned out to be a long battle. In the end, Reinwald walked away victorious, securing a third-period pin at the 5:31 mark. Still, it was a remarkable run from Bassino.
"I was very pleased with such a dominant performance by both of our wrestlers going into the finals," Blackburn said. "Bopa is a junior and Sophia is a sophomore, so we are excited they will be back next season."