The Sun Prairie boys tennis team continued its march through the Big Eight duals season with a pair of conference matches this week. The Cardinals got off to a great start by beating Beloit Memorial 7-0 on Tuesday, April 26. They followed that up with a hard-fought 6-1 loss to Middleton on Wednesday, April 27. Middleton is currently the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Wisconsin, so head coach Ryan Reischel was far from disappointed in his squad.
"Losing 6-1 to a very talented and deep Middleton team is not disheartening," Reischel said. "Our guys battled hard and remained competitive in many of the matches. Losing isn't the end of the world when you make progress."
Before Sun Prairie could face off against its cross-town rival, it had to take care of Beloit Memorial first. The Cardinals were truly dominant, allowing only one set point to go to the Purple Knights.
Sophomore Nikko Vilwock started the day off in No. 1 singled with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alex Funk. No. 2 singles' Noah Berg followed suit for Sun Prairie, defeating Reid Stadelman 6-0, 6-0. Senior Owen Parker gave up the sole set point of the day in No. 3 singles but still cruised to a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory. Mandeep Sriramaneni handled his business in the No. 4 singles as well, defeating Alexander Rougvie 6-0, 6-0.
The Cardinals were absolutely outstanding in doubles. Sun Prairie's No. 1 doubles pair of seniors Jacob Baldwin and Kyle Helmenstine raced past Javier Martinez-Pacheco and Emanuel Martinez 6-0, 6-0. The same could be said for Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel in the No. 2 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Alonzo Barraza and Noe Garcia. Pallav Karri and Alec Boswell finished the day off in No. 3 singles with another 6-0, 6-0 win.
Things were certainly tougher on the Cardinals the following day when Middleton came to town.
Sun Prairie got it's best performance out of the No. 1 doubles pair of Helmenstine and Baldwin. The seniors grabbed Sun Prairie's only win of the day, defeating Kieran Gopal and Ilya Rice 6-1, 6-1. The win improved the duo's overall season record to 10-1.
"They're playing very good tennis," Reischel said. "They don't commit errors because they're not trying to be great. They strive to be good. When you're good, you look great because you don't make mistakes from trying too hard. I really loved the way they played."
Vilwock also looked strong in the No. 1 singles spot for Sun Prairie. He held the first match very close, but some errors down the line allowed Middleton's Ian Connell to take a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
"Niko looked super solid," Reischel said. "It was a competitive match. He easily could have won that first set. It just comes down to a few small things. We're working with his consistency which will continue to elevate his game."
Middleton flexed its depth in the remainder of the singles matchups. Berg fell to Jonathan Kim 6-0, 6-0. Parker lost to Aarush Gupta 6-2, 6-0. Sriramaneni lost to Alan Kanne 6-1, 6-2.
Sun Prairie's No. 2 doubles pair of Triebel and Evenson put up a strong fight, but eventually fell 6-2, 6-1. Pallav and Prabhav Karri finished off the day in No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 loss.
With a win and a loss, Sun Prairie is now 7-5 in the duals portion of the season. The Cardinals will look to rebound with some strong competition to close the week out.
Sun Prairie is on the road for the remainder of the week. First, they'll travel to Janesville for a dual with Parker on Thursday, April 28. The following day, they'll travel to Eau Claire Memorial for a duals tournament.
"We'll have our hands full this weekend with some good competition," Reischel said. "We have to play some solid tennis but there are winnable games. Whether we win as a team or not, i know we will have some strong individual performances."