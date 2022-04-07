It seems as though a preseason trip down to Orlando, Fla. has paid immense dividends for the Sun Prairie softball team in the early portion of this 2022 season. Three tune-up games against quality opponents have allowed the Cardinals to hit the ground running back home in Wisconsin. Sun Prairie has needed just 12 total innings to win its first three games.
The Cardinals beat DeForest 13-2 in five innings to kick the season off, then whomped Madison East 20-2 in four innings. On Wednesday, Apr. 6, despite some harsh weather which included rain and howling wind, Sun Prairie needed only three innings to beat La Follette, 16-0.
For Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson, the blowouts have been a blessing. With a roster filled to the brim with capable athletes, a wide lead early in games has opened the door for her to see the depth and ability of her options.
“Everyone’s gotten an opportunity to play,” Olson said. “That’s a big thing. We’re still trying to figure out who will be the best fit in our starting lineup. We are very deep in talent, everyone is fighting for a spot. There are some hard decisions to make.”
As evidenced by the large margins of victory, Olson’s players are all showing exactly why they deserve to see the field.
In the season opener at DeForest on Monday, Apr. 4, sophomore shortstop Grace Kramschuster had a phenomenal day at the plate. She went 3-3 with a double, a triple, 4 RBIs, two runs, and two walks drawn. Senior Chloe Knoernschild, who typically catches but was in left field for the opener, also did her job as the Cardinals’ leadoff batter, getting on base and reaching home three times.
Pitching responsibilities in the opener were split between junior Isabel Royle and sophomore McKenna Gross. Royle handled the opening two innings, striking out three of the six batters and allowing only one hit and no walks. Gross closed out the final three, recording four strikeouts but allowing two hits and two runs.
Momentum from the opener obviously carried over into Sun Prairie’s 20-2 shellacking of Madison East a day later on Tuesday, Apr. 5. Junior catcher Vanessa Veith stole the show offensively. She went 4-4 from the plate with a double and a triple, bringing around five RBIs and scoring three times herself. Junior first baseman Sophia Royle impressed as well with a 2-3 performance at the plate that included a triple, an RBI, a HBP, and three runs scored.
Perhaps the most impressive offensive stat was that Sun Prairie brought six consecutive batters around to score in the midst of the third inning.
On the mound, sophomore Tayler Baker showed exactly why she was a 1st team all-conference selection as a freshman. She struck out eight of the batters she saw in three innings of work, giving up one walk and one earned run in the process. Gross came in to finish things off, giving up one more run in the final inning.
Gross was the only pitcher necessary in Sun Prairie’s 16-0 shelling of La Follette on Wednesday, Apr. 6. She had an outstanding day on the mound, recording seven strikeouts in her limited amount of time pitching.
Offensively, it was apparent the game was over from the bottom of the first inning as the Cardinals rattled off 11 runs to kick things off. Sun Prairie played smart softball, drawing seven walks in that opening inning. Kramschuster was the star of the show early on, ripping a double that cleared loaded bases to bring Sun Prairie’s scoring total to 11 for the inning.
Patience paid off for the Cardinals yet again in the bottom of the second inning as they walked the bases loaded to kick things off. Isabel Royle was more than happy to clear those bases off by ripping a triple up the first base line to bring all three baserunners around to score.
A quick three up, three down inning from Gross in the top of the third brought the game to it’s merciful end. Even in the rain and wind, Sun Prairie had displayed its dominance.
Big Eight conference play continues for Sun Prairie to end this week and into next. The Cardinals close this week’s competition out with a game against Janesville Craig at Madison College at 6:30 pm, weather permitting. Next week, they have a trio of conference road games at Beloit Memorial (Tuesday, Apr. 12), Janesville Parker (Thursday, Apr. 14), and Verona (Friday, Apr. 15).