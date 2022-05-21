It's not like the Sun Prairie baseball team had anything to prove entering a weekend doubleheader with Kimberly on Saturday, May 21 at Summit Field. For starters, the Cardinals are reigning state champions. But, their recent hot streak has just now gotten them back into the WBCA top-10 after a tricky start to the year, coming in at No. 6 this week. The Papermakers entered as the No. 4 team in Division 1.
Sun Prairie proved it deserved to be even higher. The Cardinals showed some grit to get a 5-4 walk-off win in the first game before crushing the Papermakers 11-2 in the second.
"The kids are just focused on the guys in this dugout," Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. "I don't think any of them are surprised by today. They never get down on themselves, they never get down on the coaches. They're just even-keeled and have this inner confidence that they're always going to get it done. We don't take anything for granted, but they expected this."
The Cardinals' self-confidence was most evident in their batting. Even against a pitching staff that had only given up seven runs in their last six games, Sun Prairie was able to get hits early and often to pressure the Papermakers.
Sophomore center fielder led Sun Prairie's bats off in the first game with a single to left field. His brother, senior Addison Ostrenga, would later bring him around with a double to right field to get the Cardinals started on the right foot with a 1-0 lead.
The early advantage gave junior starting pitcher Zach Brzezinski room to operate. He put in a stellar day on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out five in his six innings of work. The Papermakers managed a few baserunners in the first few innings, but Brzezinski always answered and kept Kimberly off the board.
Sun Prairie would double its lead in the fourth inning. Junior right fielder Jackson Hunley led things off with a triple and was immediately brought around by an RBI groundout courtesy of freshman second baseman Casey Wambach.
With Brzezinski dealing and a comfortable 2-0 lead, it looked as though the Cardinals would cruise in the first game. But, there was a reason the Papermakers were the No. 4 team in the state. They could play some ball, and proved it in the top of the sixth inning.
With runners on the corners, Brzezinski froze the man on first with a pickoff move. In the chaos of the ensuing pickle, the runner on third broke for home. The Cardinals opted to throw home instead of securing the safe out. The decision was made too late as the runner slid in easily, giving Kimberly its first run of the game and a runner on second.
The damage was far from over as a double into left field pushed the tying run across home. Brzezinski forced a routine pop fly to right field, but Hunley and Ostrenga collided, letting the ball fall to the ground and allowing a third run to get home. By the time Brzezinski got Sun Prairie out of the inning, they were trailing 3-2.
The Cardinals never wavered. They stepped right back into the swing of things in the bottom of the sixth as sophomore third baseman Isaac Wendler led things off with a double to left field. Junior Tyler Rauls came in as a courtesy runner and quickly nabbed third base.
With a runner in scoring position and one out, Wambach stepped up and laid a bunt up the first base line to bring Rauls home and tie the game up at three runs each.
The Cardinals weren't done, either. After Hunley stole third after drawing a walk prior to Wambach's RBI, junior designated hitter Drew Kavanaugh stepped up in the clutch. He punished a single through the middle of the infield to bring Hunley around, giving Sun Prairie a 4-3 lead heading into the final stanza.
Those pesky Papermakers wouldn't go away, though. Even with fireballer Addison Ostrenga in for the save, Kimberly managed a run to tie things up. Addison would have his revenge.
Kimberly's closer walked Sam Ostrenga and senior shortstop Davis Hamilton back-to-back and was subsequently pulled. The new guy hit Wendler with his first pitch, bringing up Addison Ostrenga with the bases loaded and no outs. He delivered, scorching a sacrifice fly into left field to bring his brother home to score and deliver a 5-4 walk-off win.
The second game ended up a blowout, but had the makings of another nail-biter early on. Senior Branden Garde got the start for the Cardinals in this one and did a great job of frustrating Kimberly's batters early.
Again, Sun Prairie would get the bats moving early. Sam Ostrenga led off with a single to center field and quickly stole second base. Wendler pushed Ostrenga to third with a single of his own. The Cardinal's wouldn't even need to swing to score as a wild pitch allowed Ostrenga to steal home and give Sun Prairie an early 1-0 lead.
Things were quiet until the bottom of the third when Hamilton punished a 2-out triple to keep the inning alive. Wendler followed this up with a hard-hit shot to the third baseman, which was mishandled, allowing Hamilton to score and double Sun Prairie's lead.
Again, Kimberly had an answer. They put together two runs in the top of the fourth to tie things up and end Garde's day on the mound. Junior Evan Richmond would come on in relief and silence the Papermakers' bats for the rest of the contest.
Sun Prairie got right back to work on offense. It answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of an RBI single from freshman left fielder Max Glusick to bring courtesy runner Jack Watkins in from third base. With a 3-2 lead, the Cardinals' advantage was about to explode in the following inning.
Hamilton led the bottom of the fifth off with a walk. He made it all the way to third, but would be allowed to walk home as Addison Ostrenga punished a 2-run homer over the left field fence to make it a 5-2 Sun Prairie lead.
Kimberly's pitcher was obviously rattled by Ostrenga's moonshot as he walked the next four batters in a row to bring Hunely around to make it a 6-2 game. Sam Ostrenga was up next with the bases loaded and just one out. He'd poke a single into left field to bring Wambach and Kavanaugh in to score and give Sun Prairie an 8-2 lead.
The Cardinals decided that still wasn't enough. With two men on, Hamilton ripped a 3-run homer over right field to make it an 11-2 lead. No one was touching Richmond on the mound, and that's the score the game would remain at through the final pitch.
"This is huge," Addison Ostrenga said. "Beating good teams like this really boosts our confidence. This gets us ready for the playoffs, because we know we'll see some good teams there, too. If we can keep playing like this, stay confident and smooth, we'll roll right into the playoffs."
Sun Prairie only has a pair of Big Eight games left on the schedule. They'll travel to Madison West on Tuesday, May 24 and host the Regents the following day on Wednesday, May 25. The Cardinals wrap up the regular season on Saturday, May 28 with a non-conference home game against Milton.