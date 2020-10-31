OMAHA, Neb. — University of Nebraska Omaha junior Marlon Ruffin, a 2018 Sun Prairie graduate and former Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, is a preseason selection on the All-Summit League Men’s Basketball Second Team.
Ruffin, a 6-foot-5 junior guard/forward, averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Mavericks in 2019-20, his first season with the program. He was named Sixth Man of the Year by the Summit League.
Ruffin was named Big Eight Player of the Year and AP All-State after leading Sun Prairie to its first-ever WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearance in 2017-18.
Nebraska-Omaha was picked to finish fourth in the 2020-21 Summit League Preseason Poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.