MARLON RUFFIN

Marlon Ruffin

OMAHA, Neb. — University of Nebraska Omaha junior Marlon Ruffin, a 2018 Sun Prairie graduate and former Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, is a preseason selection on the All-Summit League Men’s Basketball Second Team.

Ruffin, a 6-foot-5 junior guard/forward, averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Mavericks in 2019-20, his first season with the program. He was named Sixth Man of the Year by the Summit League.

Ruffin was named Big Eight Player of the Year and AP All-State after leading Sun Prairie to its first-ever WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearance in 2017-18.

Nebraska-Omaha was picked to finish fourth in the 2020-21 Summit League Preseason Poll.

Load comments