After a very solid 2021 season, it comes as no surprise that members of the 2021 Sun Prairie girls golf squad were recognized with Big Eight All-Conference honors in the postseason.
Junior Isabel Royle led the way for Sun Prairie, being named second team All-Conference. Her twin sister, Sophia, was named honorable mention All-Conference, as was junior Margo Woldt.
This year, the trio of Cardinals helped Sun Prairie finish fourth at regionals to advance to sectionals. There, Isabel Royle had a team-low 84 for the day, but the Cardinals came up just short of advancing to the state meet.
With all three girls that were recognized returning for next year, there is reason for optimism surrounding this program. If they, as well as fellow junior Lucy Strey, continue to improve, the Cardinals could be a serious threat in the Big Eight and the state tournament next season.
Middleton finished 3rd at team state this year, so it comes as no surprise that the full list is covered in Middleton golfers. The full list is available online at sunprairiestar.com
Here is the full list of Big Eight All-Conference teams.
First team
Ellie Frisch, senior, Middleton
Mya Nicholson, sophomore, Janesville Craig
Vivian Cressman, sophomore, Middleton
Sarah Ramsden, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
Amanda Beckman, junior, Middleton
Second team
Milanne Dahman, senior, Middleton
Lauren Dammen, senior, Janesville Craig
Isabel Royle, junior, Sun Prairie
Natalie Rauwolf, senior, Madison Memorial
Ellen Close, sophomore, Middleton
Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Fleming, Madison West
Sophia Royle, junior, Sun Prairie
Sarah Zimmerman, Janesville Parker
Margo Woldt, junior, Sun Prairie
Olivia Cronin, senior, Beloit Memorial
Player of the year: Ellie Frisch, senior Middleton
Coach of the year: Becky Halvorson, Middleton