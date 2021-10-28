SUN PRAIRIE GIRLS GOLF
The Sun Prairie girls golf team put together a team score 354 to finish 4th at regionals at Foxboro Golf Course Monday, Oct. 4.

 Shana Tiltrum

After a very solid 2021 season, it comes as no surprise that members of the 2021 Sun Prairie girls golf squad were recognized with Big Eight All-Conference honors in the postseason.

Junior Isabel Royle led the way for Sun Prairie, being named second team All-Conference. Her twin sister, Sophia, was named honorable mention All-Conference, as was junior Margo Woldt.

This year, the trio of Cardinals helped Sun Prairie finish fourth at regionals to advance to sectionals. There, Isabel Royle had a team-low 84 for the day, but the Cardinals came up just short of advancing to the state meet.

With all three girls that were recognized returning for next year, there is reason for optimism surrounding this program. If they, as well as fellow junior Lucy Strey, continue to improve, the Cardinals could be a serious threat in the Big Eight and the state tournament next season.

Middleton finished 3rd at team state this year, so it comes as no surprise that the full list is covered in Middleton golfers. The full list is available online at sunprairiestar.com

Here is the full list of Big Eight All-Conference teams.

First team

Ellie Frisch, senior, Middleton

Mya Nicholson, sophomore, Janesville Craig

Vivian Cressman, sophomore, Middleton

Sarah Ramsden, sophomore, Beloit Memorial

Amanda Beckman, junior, Middleton

Second team

Milanne Dahman, senior, Middleton

Lauren Dammen, senior, Janesville Craig

Isabel Royle, junior, Sun Prairie

Natalie Rauwolf, senior, Madison Memorial

Ellen Close, sophomore, Middleton

Honorable Mention

Brooklyn Fleming, Madison West

Sophia Royle, junior, Sun Prairie

Sarah Zimmerman, Janesville Parker

Margo Woldt, junior, Sun Prairie

Olivia Cronin, senior, Beloit Memorial

Player of the year: Ellie Frisch, senior Middleton

Coach of the year: Becky Halvorson, Middleton

