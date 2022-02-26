On Thurday, Feb. 25, Sun Prairie senior athletes Addison Ostrenga, Tyus Wills, Ethan Metz, Joergen Kolstad, and Ben Olson, as well as managers Morgan Burkel and Vanessa Larson, were honored for their contributions to the program.
Senior night was soured on the court, however, as the Cardinals suffered a 76-70 loss to Madison West, increasing their losing streak to three games to close out the regular season. The Cardinals dropped road games at Middleton and Madison Memorial as well. Prior to this losing streak, Sun Prairie had won 10 of its last 11 games.
Now, the Cardinals are on to the postseason. They will compete in Sectional 3 of Division 1, where they received the No. 6 seed. This will pit Sun Prairie against Big Eight rival Madison Memorial in the first round of the WIAA tournament.
This will be the third meeting between the Cardinals and Spartans this season. The two sides split the regular season series.
Sun Prairie claimed victory first, beating Memorial 62-50 back on Jan. 18. This victory took place in the midst of the Cardinals’ midseason 7-game winning streak. Junior guard Darius Chestnut was the story of the night for Sun Prairie. Typically more of a slasher, Chestnut flashed his abilities as a shooter, knocking down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points. The Cardinals also got 12 points out of senior guard Ben Olson and a double-double from senior forward Addison Ostrenga, who scored 10 points and grabbed 13 boards.
The Spartans would have their revenge, though. In the second meeting, this time at Memorial on Feb. 15, the Spartans avenged the early-season loss with a 64-56 victory. 6’7” sophomore forward Sam Mickelson was the deciding factor this time around. He scored 20 points to pace Memorial.
This was another strong game for Chestnut. He led Sun Prairie in scoring with 20 points himself in another strong shooting performance as he hit five 3-pointers. Olson kept up his consistent scoring, contributing 14.
As the higher seed, Sun Prairie will play host to Memorial on Friday, Mar. 4. The home team has won both games in the season series this year, so home-court advantage bodes well for the Cardinals. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of No. 3 seed Waunakee and No. 14 seed Brookfield East.
Sun Prairie has not played the Warriors nor the Spartans this season. There are some shared opponents, however.
Both Sun Prairie and Waunakee lost to Oconomowoc this year. Waunakee won a tight one with Janesville Craig, 56-53, in their holiday tournament while Sun Prairie split its regular season series with the Cougars, losing the most recent one 72-69 on Feb. 4.
As for Brookfield East, both the Cardinals and Spartans faced off with Arrowhead this year. Brookfield East lost 64-51 while Sun Prairie won 76-68.
--
Final Big Eight boys basketball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. La Follette, 16-2 (17-4)
2. Middleton, 13-5 (15-9)
3. Madison Eastside, 12-6 (14-8)
4. Sun Prairie, 10-8 (14-9)
5. Madison Memorial, 9-9 (13-9)
T6. Janesville Parker, 8-10 (12-12)
T6. Madison West, 8-10 (10-11)
T8. Janesville Craig, 6-12 (8-16)
T8. Verona, 6-12 (11-13)
10. Beloit Memorial, 2-16 (6-18)