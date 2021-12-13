Sun Prairie High School has appointed the first person of color to its Wall of Success.
The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Wall of Success is a yearly tradition held since 1996 that honors an outstanding graduate of Sun Prairie High School.
Ajamu Olaniyan, a 1988 Sun Prairie grad, known as Dean Cash in high school, was honored this year at a Dec. 10 ceremony in the school’s performing arts center.
Olaniyan holds the record for the triple jump at Sun Prairie High school, as well as at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“Ajamu is not someone that isn’t used to breaking records,” said Sun Prairie Superintendent Brad Saron.
Professionally, Olaniyan is a science teacher in Milwaukee, a role he’s held for the last 25 years, and is working towards his Ph.D.
On top of working as a teacher, though, the newest Wall of Success inductee also works in business. He serves as the president of Top Flight Sports Performance Engineering, a business that develops and implements sports performance training for athletes.
Not only the first person of color to be honored on the wall of success, Olaniyan was also the first person of color to start on the Sun Prairie’s boys’ basketball team, a pioneering tradition he said started with his parents.
Olaniyan’s mother was one of the first Black teachers in Jacksonville, NC before the family moved to Wisconsin.
“She integrated that educational system,” said Olaniyan. “We’ve been pioneers all our lives, I guess that’s just our calling.”
“My father… signed into the Navy at the age of 16 because we were at war,” he went on to say. “He was part of a segregated platoon. When he fought for our country in the Korean War, he and my mother were forced to go to the back of the bus. But they had a plan.”
That plan, Olaniyan said, was to move from the southern United States to Sun Prairie. He said it was his mother’s idea to settle down in Sun Prairie, who he described as a woman who “always knew what was right.”
“We could have gone to Madison, but she knew. She always knew,” he said.
He described Sun Prairie as “one of the greatest communities in the greatest country in the world,” a place that shaped him into who he is today despite him being one of two students of color in the school at the time.
“Back in ‘88, there were two kids of color and that was it. Every day I was called names, there were people who did not want me here,” he said. “But there were also a lot of people who encouraged and supported me.”
Olaniyan said his time at Sun Prairie High School taught him life lessons he still carries with him. He shared those life lessons with a crowd gathered at the school’s performing arts center on Friday.
“The reason why I’m a coach, the reason why I’m a teacher, the reason why I’m getting my Ph.D is because I have a responsibility to be better as a person,” said Olaniyan. “Whatever it is that you’re good at… go after it [and] be the best version of yourself. Be you, the world will adjust.”
Saron shared a similar sentiment.
“I think what is just unbelievable [about Olaniyan] is how he broke the record in his teaching, in his coaching, in his relationships with students,” the superintendent said. “And also how he instills in students a love of science, a love of learning and a love of commitment to being better every day.”