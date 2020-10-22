WEEK 7
Thursday’s Game
NY Giants over Philadelphia
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay over Houston
Atlanta over Detroit
Cincinnati over Cleveland
Pittsburgh over Tennessee
New Orleans over Carolina
Buffalo over NY Jets
Washington over Dallas
Seattle over Arizona
Kansas City over Denver
New England over San Francisco
LA Chargers over Jacksonville
Las Vegas over Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
LA Rams over Chicago
WEEK 6 RESULTS: 10-4
TO DATE: 64-27
