NFL LOGO

WEEK 7

Thursday’s Game

NY Giants over Philadelphia

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay over Houston

Atlanta over Detroit

Cincinnati over Cleveland

Pittsburgh over Tennessee

New Orleans over Carolina

Buffalo over NY Jets

Washington over Dallas

Seattle over Arizona

Kansas City over Denver

New England over San Francisco

LA Chargers over Jacksonville

Las Vegas over Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

LA Rams over Chicago

WEEK 6 RESULTS: 10-4

TO DATE: 64-27

Load comments