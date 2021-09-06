The Sun Prairie Cardinals volleyball squad traveled to Green Bay Saturday, Sept. 4 to compete in the Tom Larsen Invitational at Notre Dame Academy. The girls went 2-2 on the day, gaining some valuable experience just before conference season begins.
Sun Prairie beat Notre Dame Academy and Greendale in pool play, but lost to Brookfield Central, which would go on to win the tournament, and Lakeside Lutheran.
Senior outside hitter led the Cardinals in kills on the day with 28, followed by junior Lauren Adams with 16 and senior Tyra Anderson with 15. Senior Lily Schellpfeffer launched six aces and also contributed 43 assists. Senior Maddie Mirtz-Olsen finished second in digs with 22, followed by senior Kendall Weisensell with 19 and Roling with 17.
The Cardinals will start conference play Thursday, Sept. 9 with a trip to La Follette.