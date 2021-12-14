Town of Medina will pull out of Marshall EMS District for Sun Prairie contract

This story has been updated to state when the York Town Board voted to withdraw from Marshall EMS and notified Sun Prairie EMS of the decision.
After months of discussion, the town of Medina has formalized its intention to contract with the city of Sun Prairie for EMS service.
The move was unanimously approved by the town board at its Dec. 8 monthly meeting. Medina will cut ties with the Marshall Area EMS District Dec. 31, 2022, pending approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The timing was key. Had it not made a decision Dec. 8, the board would have had to schedule a special meeting to vote on opting out. It then would have had to notify the village of its decision by Dec. 31 or be obligated to fulfill the Marshall EMS contract through 2023.
The Marshall EMS contract requires at least a year’s notice for municipalities opting out.
The Marshall EMS District currently is comprised of the village and the towns of Medina, York and Sun Prairie.
The Town of Sun Prairie announced last summer it intended to leave the district to contract services with the city EMS as of Jan. 1, 2023. In October, the village and the towns of Medina and York entered discussions with the city for EMS services. Days later at its annual meeting, the Marshall EMS commission voted to support any moves to Sun Prairie for service.
After the Town of Sun Prairie announced it would leave Marshall EMS, Medina, York and Marshall began discussing the extra shared costs they would all have to shoulder starting in 2023, with the town no longer contributing.
In 2022, each municipality including the Town of Sun Prairie is slated to pay about $286,000 toward Marshall Area EMS costs. Marshall and the towns of Medina and York would have to collectively cover the town’s portion starting in 2023.
That cost burden would increase for remaining municipalities if more dropped out.
“If three go, then it would all go to funk if everyone else is withdrawing,” said Town Supervisor John Hellenbrand, who also serves on the EMS Commission.
The Marshall Area EMS could also lose an estimated $85,000 in ambulance run revenue, from calls made in the town of Sun Prairie, that would now go to the city.
Staffing impact
Marshall Area EMS has had staffing issues in recent years as it has attempted to shift from mostly volunteers to more paid-on-call staff and more full-time staff. It currently has 24 paid-on-call staff.
EMS Director Scott Allain has pushed for adding more full-time paramedics to take the service up to 24/7 coverage and to potentially operate at a full paramedic level. He has also asked for raises in hourly pay for paid-on-call staff based on education level, but that did not get addressed in the 2022 budget.
How current Marshall Area EMS members may be integrated into Sun Prairie EMS unclear and is expected to be determined in negotiations between the city and village.
But, Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said Oct. 13 the goal was to give as many of those workers opportunities with the city as possible. Goff said if anyone from Marshall EMS were to be hired by Sun Prairie, they would be required to make the commitment to work toward full paramedic status.
“One add-on is we still have people working for (Marshall) EMS,” Town Supervisor John Ward said. “We need to push them to stay through the term, and encourage Sun Prairie to take them on.”
The York Town Board has not yet decided whether to go to the city of Sun Prairie for EMS service and is exploring “multiple avenues,” York Town Chairperson Allen Wolfe said.
However, the board recently submitted a letter to the Marshall Area EMS stating its intention to withdraw at the end of 2022.
“We still have a year left to decide and we can go back if we want to,” Wolfe said.
Goff confirmed Thursday that he received a letter from the Town of York on Nov. 18. The letter does not specifically state an intent to contract with Sun Prairie EMS, but it states that the York Town Board voted Nov. 9 to withdraw from Marshall EMS as of Dec. 31, 2022.
If municipalities come to an agreement with Sun Prairie EMS, the city would likely use the Marshall Public Safety Building for a fee that would have to be negotiated.
The building is owned jointly by EMS and the Marshall Fire Department, so ownership would not be transferred to Sun Prairie.
On the Dec. 14 Marshall Village Board agenda is an item to “approve withdrawal from Marshall EMS not later than Dec. 31, 2022.”