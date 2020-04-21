MADISON — Although parts of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order will remain in effect until May 26, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, golf courses will be able to reopen on Friday, April 24.
“Were we expecting on the 24th? Probably no. Were we hoping for that? Definitely yes,” Wisconsin PGA Executive Director Joe Stadler said. “We’re thrilled that he (Evers) thought golf could get open ... It’s a great start to the season.”
Clubhouses, locker rooms and pro shops will have to stay closed under the governor’s order — and thus payment must be electronic or over the phone — but golfers will be able to swing away again.
Schools to remain closed rest of school year; Safer at Home order extended to May 26.
“We’re handling this as well as we can,” said Jessica Blaska-Grady, general manager of The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove and Kestral Ridge Golf Course in Columbus. “I think the hardest part is the unknown, now knowing when we we’re going to get back up and running.”
Because of the small-group requirements of golf and minimal person-to-person contact, golfers have been decrying the closure of courses since the initial Safer at Home order went into effect on March 24.
An online petition titled “Let Wisconsin Golf” has more than 66,000 signatures calling on the governor to reopen courses.
Blaska-Grady added: “With golf you’re selling time, and as every day passes that’s time that you’re never going to get back. That’s hard.”
Public and private golf courses may open, with the following restrictions:
• The use of golf carts is prohibited (This includes course motor carts and private motor carts. Course pull carts will be available and steamer sanitized after each use.)
• Social Distancing Requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit.
• All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.
• Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open and must comply with all restrictions.
• Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.
• All maintenance work and groundskeepers shall comply; all functions may only continue under Minimum Basic Operations.
• Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.