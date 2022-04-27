The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team has the daunting challenge of playing in the Big Badger conference, which features some of the premiere programs in the state of Wisconsin. Three conference opponents are ranked in the top six of the most recent Laxnumbers Rankings, including Oregon (No. 2), Waunakee (No. 5), and Middleton (No. 6).
On top of the tough conference games, Sun Prairie went out of its way to schedule some of the best competition from around the state. The Cardinals have already faced off with No. 8 Arrowhead and No. 4 Mukwonago in non-conference play this season.
The Cardinals' record reflects the degree of difficulty they've faced. After an 18-5 loss to Oregon on Tuesday, April 26, Sun Prairie is now on a 5-game losing streak, bringing its overall record to 1-5. The Cardinals kicked off the year with an impressive 10-3 win over Verona before the schedule became overbearing.
Sun Prairie's streak began with a road 7-3 loss to Arrowhead. Senior attacker Jackson Johnson led the team in goals with two but fellow senior attacker Wyatt Christensen led in total points with two assists and a goal of his own. Senior goalie Matt Anderson saved eight shots.
Next up was another road trip, this time at Big Badger foe Janesville. The Bluebirds managed to squeak out a narrow 11-10 win in what was one of the Cardinals' best showings this season.
A whole host of Cardinals found the back of the net that day, led by senior middie Moussa Diallo with two. Sophomore middie Austin Weber, junior attacker Jarett Brunson, sophomore middie Chris Anderson, senior middie Jordan Johnson, senior middie Cole Lodholz, and Christensen all also found the back of the net. Christensen (one goal, two assists, and Diallo (two goals, one assist) tied for the team lead in points with three each. Anderson logged 14 saves on the day.
Saturday, April 23 brought a unique opportunity for Sun Prairie as it traveled to Mukwonago High School for two games, one against the host school as well as another with Waukesha. Mukwonago claimed a 15-7 win before the Cardinals suffered their second 1-goal loss of the season in a 9-8 loss to Waukesha.
Jordan Johnson, Lodholz, Brunson, Christensen, Diallo, Weber, and senior defender Dakota Ayres all scored in the Mukwonago game. Christensen led the team in total points with three as he also contributed two assists. Anderson nabbed 16 saves on the day.
Weber exploded for a hatty in the Waukesha loss. Christensen brought his A-game as well, finding the back of the net twice. The remaining three goals were scored by Jackson Johnson, Jordan Johnson, and Ayres. Jackson Johnson ended up leading the team in total points thanks to his work as a passer, piling up three assists on the day.
Tuesday, April 26 proved to be a tough one as Oregon came to town and showed exactly why they were ranked the No. 2 team in the state of Wisconsin. The Panthers' speed advantage was evident from the opening face off as they grabbed the ball and were deep in Sun Prairie's defense almost immediately.
Oregon struck first, but Sun Prairie didn't back down. The Cardinals had solid ball movement and fired off some great looks at the goal. Oregon's goalie deserves credit for the multitude of tremendous saves he made. There was no stopping big Dakota Ayres with about two minutes left in the first period, though. He scooped the ball and took it coast-to-coast, drawing an explosion of cheers from fans and teammates alike as he ripped the equalizing goal past the goalie to tie the game at one.
The Panthers took it personally. With just over two minutes to work with, they piled up four more goals to take a 5-1 lead into the second period. The offense seemed to score at will thanks to some skillful passing and shooting.
Sun Prairie remained competitive as Brunson whipped in a goal at the top of the second period to narrow the deficit to 5-2. From there, it was all Oregon. By the time the horn sounded for halftime, the Panthers held a dominant 10-2 advantage. The second half was more of the same. The Cardinals' three second-half goals couldn't keep up with the Panthers' eight as Oregon claimed the 18-5 victory.
The loss was Sun Prairie's second in the Big Badger this season, dropping them to 1-2 in conference play. The Cardinals have a pair of road conference games coming up with an opportunity to stop the slide.
Next up, Sun Prairie will travel to rival Middleton on Friday, April 29. The Cardinals have a bit of a break before their next game on Thursday, May 5 in a trip to DeForest. They'll close next week with a non-conference matchup with Neenah at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, May 7.
--
Big Badger boys lacrosse standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Tuesday, April 26
1. Oregon, 3-0 (5-0)
2. Janesville, 2-0 (5-0)
3. Waunakee, 1-0 (1-1)
T4. Middleton, 1-1 (3-1)
T4. Sauk Prairie, 1-1 (5-1)
T4. Verona, 1-1 (1-4)
7. Sun Prairie, 1-2 (1-5)
8. Westside, 0-2 (1-2)
9. DeForest, 0-3 (0-5)