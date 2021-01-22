SP CARDINALS

Sun Prairie Athletic Events

(Friday)

Boys Swimming: (virtual) vs. Verona and Monona Grove, 4:30 p.m.

(Saturday)

Wrestling: at Janesville Parker, 10 a.m.

Girls Basketball: at Appleton East, 1 p.m.

Boys Swimming: at Baraboo, 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball: at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey: vs. Beaver Dam at Waupun, 8 p.m.

