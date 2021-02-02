The Sun Prairie boys basketball team split a pair of games against Rock Valley Conference opponents last week.
Sun Prairie 73Edgerton 71Ben Olson scored 26 points leading Sun Prairie to its first win of the season, a two-point road win over state-ranked Edgerton Jan. 28.
“We did some things fairly well at Edgerton, enough to win,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “We were able to get some scoring and some guys knocked down shots which helped, and we escaped. It was good to get out of there with a win.”
Coming off a season-opening loss to Freedom, the Cardinals overcame a one-point halftime deficit to overtake the Crimson Tide, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Division 2 poll.
But Thursday was the breakout performance of Cole Hansen. The freshman sharpshooter scored 15 points, all coming from 3-point range.
Senior Connor Carpenter added 12 points for Sun Prairie.
Clayton Jenny scored a game-high 27 points to lead Edgerton.
East Troy 65Sun Prairie 50Ryan Nixon dropped in a game-high 32 points and Chase Cummings added 18 leading East Troy over Sun Prairie in non-conference play Friday. It was the Cardinals’ second meeting with a Rock Valley Conference team in as many days.
“Nixon was really tough on us and so was Cummings, they’re both really good players “ said Boos. “We just didn’t have an answer for them. We’re just having a very difficult time right now playing any type of consistent defense. We’re just not where we need to be defensively.”
The Trojans (13-4) led 33-24 at halftime.
“We were able to play fairly well early on but were unable to maintain it. We just kind of got into a drought — we had some turnovers and missed opportunities at the foul line — and couldn’t hang in there,” Boos said. “We chipped away in the second half and twice got it to five (points), but were just never able to get into a position to get the lead.”
Olson led the Cardinals with 12 points while senior Drew Houtakker added 10.
Bay Port CanceledSaturday’s scheduled game with Bay Port was canceled due to inclement weather.
Up NextSun Prairie will play four games over the next six days. The Cardinals travel to La Crosse Central Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., then plays Madison Edgewood Thursday in a 7 p.m. start at Camp Gray in Reedsburg.
Games at Oconomowoc Saturday at 1 p.m. and at Sussex Hamilton Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. follow.
“One of the challenging things with this deal that we’re in right now with COVID-19 and the way we’re allowed to practice is that the games actually become the teaching part of it; it’s hard to create the habit that you want them to have if you’re not able to create the habit in practice,” said Boos.
SUN PRAIRIE 73, EDGERTON 71
Sun Prairie 38 35 — 73
Edgerton 39 32 — 71
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Olson 10 3-3 26, Carpenter 5 2-4 12, Houtakker 2 0-0 5, Gothard 1 0-1 3, Ostrenga 4 0-2 8, Radlund 1 0-0 2, C. Hansen 5 0-0 15, P. Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals — 29 5-10 73.
Edgerton — Knauf 1 1-4 3, Jenny 12 3-5 27, D. Hanson 5 1-2 1, Coombs 7 0-0 16, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 4 0-0 8. Totals — 30 5-11 71.
3-point goals — SP (C. Hansen 5, B. Olson 3, Houtakker 1, Gothard 1); E 6 (D. Hanson 4, Coombs 2). Total fouls — SP 14; E 16.
EAST TROY 65, SUN PRAIRIE 50
Sun Prairie 24 26 — 50
East Troy 33 32 — 65
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 3 0-0 6, B. Olson 5 1-4 12, Carpenter 2 2-8 6, Houtakker 5 0-1 10, Ostrenga 2 0-0 4, Metz 0 2-2 2, Gothard 0 1-2 1, Kaminski 2 0-0 5, Knade 2 0-0 4. Totals — 21 6-17 50.
East Troy — Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Nixon 13 6-8 32, Terpstra 3 1-1 8, DePuydt 0 0-1 0, Lindow 1 2-3 4, Fierst 0 0-1 0, Cummings 7 2-2 18. Totals — 25 11-16 65.
3-point goals — SP 2 (Kaminski 1, B. Olson 1); ET 4 (Cummings 2, Schaefer 1, Terpstra 1). Total fouls — SP 16; ET. 18 Fouled out — Terpstra.
