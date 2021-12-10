The Sun Prairie girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, Dec. 9. A promising 5-0 start to the season for the Cardinals has been marred with a mark in the loss column as Big Eight opponent Janesville Craig secured a 51-41 road victory. The Cougars are now 3-3, having beaten another ranked team last week in Verona.
This was a winnable game for Sun Prairie. Early on, it looked like the Cardinals had the recipe for success. Craig wasn't exactly oversized in the post. Sun Prairie head coach John Olson was obviously aware of this and looked to attack through junior forward Lucy Strey. At first, it worked wonders.
Strey established good positioning and good some good looks at the hoop early. She did the most damage on the offensive boards, pulling down plenty of second chances for the Cardinals as they took a slight 5-3 lead early. Craig called a timeout to recalibrate.
The Cougars were an entirely different team following the coaching from head coach Kerry Storbakken in the timeout. All of a sudden, the Cardinals had no passing lanes to Strey and every drive to the hoop was met with stout defense.
As Craig adapted, Sun Prairie did not. The Cardinals offense had zero movement. Four players stood still as the ballhandler dribbled. Sun Prairie made it entirely too easy on Craig to remain in the game.
While the offensive lagged behind, the defense is what gave Sun Prairie a fighting chance. Juniors Avree Antony and Marie Outlay had great positioning on defense, setting themselves up for steals and fast break opportunities coming off of defensive rebounds.
Defensive rebound opportunities abounded for the Cardinals thanks to poor court awareness from Craig. The Cougars were absolutely launching 3-point shots very early in possessions. Sun Prairie happily took advantage of the sporadic misses and pushed the ball up the court.
Sun Prairie at one point held a 16-10 lead, but a late scoring burst from Craig made the score 16-15 at the half.
The Cardinals made no offensive adjustments at the half. Players were still just standing around as the guards would feed the low post. All the while, Craig was starting to heat up.
The Cougars have a dynamic backcourt consisting of UW-Oshkosh commit Kate Huml and IUPUI commit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy. The two had trouble hitting their shots in the first half but came alive when the game was on the line. It was obvious the Cougars weren't going away, Sun Prairie had to do something.
Sticking Antony at the high post proved to be a worthwhile experiment. She was the perfect option for the position, using her above-average athleticism to leap for passes and her basketball IQ to find the best place for the ball. Both Antony and Strey started scoring in droves to keep Sun Prairie in the game.
With five minutes left in the game, Sun Prairie assumed a 39-37 lead thanks to an and-1 bucket from Antony. The biggest problem? Craig was already in the double bonus. The slightest misstep from Sun Prairie would essentially give the Cougars free points.
That proved to be exactly the problem. Huml was money from the free throw line all night and somehow always seemed to end up on the receiving end of fouls. Not to mention, the catalyst of the offense, Antony, fouled out with a minute and a half to play as Sun Prairie trailed 47-41.
The Cardinals were truly lost without her on the court. They dribbled 30 seconds of time off the clock, looking for a bucket with no luck. Finally, Sun Prairie was forced to call a timeout. The designed play resulted in a turnover and the game was over. Huml was intentionally fouled and knocked down all of her free throws to give Craig a huge 51-41 conference win.
Huml led all scorers with 25 points. Magestro-Kennedy was second highest for Craig with 11. Antony led the way for Sun Prairie with 16. No other Cardinal scored in double digits.
Sun Prairie has the weekend to rest, recover, and readjust. Next up, Sun Prairie will host Beloit Memorial (2-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 14, followed by a roadtrip to Janesville Parker (1-5) on Friday, Dec. 17.
--
BIG EIGHT STANDINGS
as of Thursday, Dec. 9 (overall records in parenthesis) :
1. Middleton, 3-0 (3-1)
T2. Janesville Craig, 3-1 (3-3)
T2. Sun Prairie, 3-1 (5-1)
T2. Madison La Follette, 3-1 (4-1)
T5. Beloit Memorial, 2-2 (2-3)
T5. Madison Memorial, 2-2 (2-4)
T5. Verona, 2-2 (4-3)
8. Janesville Parker, 1-3 (1-5)
9. Madison West, 0-3 (1-3)
10. Madison East, 0-4 (0-4)