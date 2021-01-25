HOCKEY
PEEWEE A

Friday, Jan. 15

Sun Prairie — 3 vs Madison Capitols 09’ — 1

Goals: Evan Voss, Brady Pruitt, Brogan Davis

Assists: Brogan Davis, Davis Thompson

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 34

Saturday, Jan. 16

Sun Prairie — 2 vs Appleton – 3

Goals: Mason Nesbit, Davis Thompson

Assists: Evan Voss (2)

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 23

Sun Prairie – 1 Dubuque– 0

Goals: Mason Nesbit

Assists: Chase Rollins

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 21

BANTAM A

Saturday, Jan. 16

Sun Prairie — 6 vs — Dodgeville 2

Goals: Nikko Vilwock (3), Mason Poznanski, Jack LaRowe, Jack Plummer

Assists: Nikko Vilwock (2), Easton Gross, Jack LaRowe (2)

Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 16

Sunday, Jan. 17

Sun Prairie — 4 vs — Appleton 0

Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Bradyn Strachota, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski

Assists: Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock, Jack LaRowe

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 30

Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Appleton 2

Goals: Nikko Vilwock

Assists: Otto Meyer

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 21

SQUIRT A

Sunday, Jan. 17

Sun Prairie — 1 vs. Winter Club — 2

Goal: Max Schulze

Assist: Penn Sauter

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)

