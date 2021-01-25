PEEWEE A
Friday, Jan. 15
Sun Prairie — 3 vs Madison Capitols 09’ — 1
Goals: Evan Voss, Brady Pruitt, Brogan Davis
Assists: Brogan Davis, Davis Thompson
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 34
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sun Prairie — 2 vs Appleton – 3
Goals: Mason Nesbit, Davis Thompson
Assists: Evan Voss (2)
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 23
Sun Prairie – 1 Dubuque– 0
Goals: Mason Nesbit
Assists: Chase Rollins
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 21
BANTAM A
Saturday, Jan. 16
Sun Prairie — 6 vs — Dodgeville 2
Goals: Nikko Vilwock (3), Mason Poznanski, Jack LaRowe, Jack Plummer
Assists: Nikko Vilwock (2), Easton Gross, Jack LaRowe (2)
Goalies Saves: Parker Statz 16
Sunday, Jan. 17
Sun Prairie — 4 vs — Appleton 0
Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Bradyn Strachota, Otto Meyer, Mason Poznanski
Assists: Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock, Jack LaRowe
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 30
Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Appleton 2
Goals: Nikko Vilwock
Assists: Otto Meyer
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 21
SQUIRT A
Sunday, Jan. 17
Sun Prairie — 1 vs. Winter Club — 2
Goal: Max Schulze
Assist: Penn Sauter
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)
