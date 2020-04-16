Gov. Tony Evers has extended the “Safer at Home” order through May 26 and with it has closed all public and private schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
It also means all high school spring sports and activities will likely be cancelled.
The Governor's order Thursday read: "Order closes public & private K-12 school buildings for remainder of 2019-20 school year. All schools must remain closed for instructional & extracurricular activities."
Gov. Evers had evoked the original “Safer at Home” order for a month which was to end on Friday, April 24.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing.
In accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on Friday, March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
The Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.
More about this will appear in Tuesday’s Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.