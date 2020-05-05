MICKEY KEATING
Sports you played in High School: Swimming and Golf
Favorite Sports moment: Junior year state golf tournament
Favorite school subject: Calculus
GPA: 3.85
I will be going to college at: UW-La Crosse
Song you’re listening to right now: Escape (The Piña Colada Song)
Favorite place to eat: Any Authentic Mexican Restaurant
I like competing against: Middleton
