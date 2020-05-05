MICKEY KEATING
MICKEY KEATING

Sports you played in High School: Swimming and Golf

Favorite Sports moment: Junior year state golf tournament

Favorite school subject: Calculus

GPA: 3.85

I will be going to college at: UW-La Crosse

Song you’re listening to right now: Escape (The Piña Colada Song)

Favorite place to eat: Any Authentic Mexican Restaurant

I like competing against: Middleton

