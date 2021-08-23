A three-and-a-half hour bus ride north to Hudson High School could not dampen the boisterous offense Sun Prairie High School’s football team is bringing to the gridiron this fall. Undeterred by having to drive up the night before and stay overnight, the Cardinals erupted for seven touchdowns, crushing Hudson 48-7.
While the offense grabbed attention with the sheer volume of its production, the defense was the hero of the game. Hudson could hardly compete with the Cardinals’ defense. The Raiders’ sole touchdown came courtesy of a 86-yard kickoff return by senior Troy Bounting. Hudson’s offense never touched the endzone. The suffocating performance came thanks to a stupendous start to the season by senior All-Star Isaac Hamm. Hamm wrapped up seven tackles and recorded a sack in his season debut. Junior linebacker Trentin Wagner also impressed, collecting six tackles and adding a sack himself. Senior outside linebacker Addison Ostrenga also found his way onto the stat sheet with a pair of tackles and a forced fumble.
Offensively, it was an impressive display from junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski. He connected on 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 343 yards and three touchdowns.
He kicked the season off in dramatic fashion for the Sun Prairie offense, connecting with sophomore Connor Stauff for an 82-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead. Kaminski would find senior Davis Hamilton over the middle for a 6-yard score a few possessions later, boosting the lead to 14-0, still in the first quarter. In the second, Kaminski found one of his most reliable targets, Ostrenga, for an 18-yard score.
Sun Prairie’s scoring production through the air calmed down as the second quarter bled into halftime and head coach Brian Kaminski opted for more of a rushing attack. It was a balanced approach for the Cardinals on the ground. Junior Cortez LeGrant got the most carries on the day, turning 10 touches into 45 yards. Junior Kolton Walters was more efficient, however, turning his eight carries into 41 yards and two scores. Even quarterback Kaminski got in on the rushing fun, carrying five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.
This week, Sun Prairie has its first home game, an out-of-conference matchup with the Red Raiders of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. In their opener, the Red Raiders struggled with Muskego, losing 21-7. This game serves as the final “get right” game for Sun Prairie before it starts conference play against Madison La Follette the following week on Sept. 3.