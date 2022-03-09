The Sun Prairie boys basketball team won its first regional championship since the 2018-19 season last week. The win earns the Cardinals a trip to the sectional semifinals against a familiar foe. Sun Prairie will square off against Big Eight conference rival Madison La Follette, the No. 2 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1, on Thursday, Mar. 10 at Waunakee High School. Let's take a closer look at the matchup.
How Sun Prairie got here
Sun Prairie earned the No. 6 seed thanks to a 14-9 record in the regular season. In the first game of the WIAA tournament, Sun Prairie beat another Big Eight opponent, No. 11 seed Madison Memorial, 76-63 to reach the regional championship.
The offense was clicking in that one as four Cardinals scored in double digits. Senior guard Ben Olson led the way with 21, followed by senior Ethan Metz and junior Darius Chestnut with 17 each. Senior forward Addison Ostrenga also contributed 13.
In the regional championship, Sun Prairie faced off against an underrated No. 14 seed Brookfield East. It took a dramatic comeback and a buzzer beater from Ostrenga, but the Cardinals survived with a 66-65 win.
It was a huge game for Olson, who led the game in scoring with 25 points. Chestnut put up 15 and Ostrenga contributed 13, including perhaps the biggest shot of the season in his game winner.
How La Follette got here
As the No. 2 seed, La Follette earned a bit of a lighter trip to a regional championship. The Lancers kicked the conference off with a bang against No. 15 seed Watertown, thumping the Goslings 90-62 to earn a trip to the regional championship.
La Follette got a great game out of Arhman Lewis, who put up a team-high 21 points. He was far from the Lancers' only contributor, though. Camron Yahnke added 15, Quinton Lomack scored 13, and K'Shawn Gibbs added 12.
The big wins kept coming in the next round as La Follette ran in to Big Eight rival Madison Eastside in the regional championship. The Lancers thumped the Purgolders, 96-71, to claim the regional crown.
Familiar Foes
As Big Eight enemies, Sun Prairie and La Follette have already played each other twice this season. La Follette was victorious in the first bout on Jan. 5, winning 83-74 to stamp out a 3-game winning streak for the Cardinals. Sun Prairie got its revenge a few weeks later on Jan. 21, winning 66-62. There was no stopping the Cardinals, which were in the midst of a 7-game winning streak when they toppled the Lancers.
In that first matchup back on Jan. 5, a game-high 28 points from Olson weren't enough to keep up with a balanced attack from La Follette. While Camron Yahnke led the Lancers in scoring with 19 points, he was far from the only one to get some buckets. Arhman Lewis was next highest with 16, while K'Shawn Gibbs, Mason Kleinsmith, and Reak Riak all put up nine.
La Follette had the unfortunate task of trying to stop Ostrenga in the midst of his mid-season scoring outburst in the rematch a few weeks later. Ostrenga was only a week removed from dropping 22 against Middleton and would go on to explode for 27 against Janesville Craig the week following. Against La Follette that night, it was a similar story as Ostrenga led the game in scoring with 20 points.
Oustide of Ostrenga, Olson continued his consistent scoring with 14, Metz erupted for five 3-pointers to contribute 15 points. La Follette was balanced once again with three players scoring in double digits, but there was no stopping the Cardinals that night.
La Follette in the regular season
Sun Prairie handing La Follette that loss in late January proved to be a rare one for the Lancers. La Follette did not lose another conference game for the remainder of the regular season as it wrapped up the year with a record of 17-4. The Lancers ran away with the Big Eight title as well with a record of 16-2 in conference play, a full three games ahead of 2nd-place Middleton.
La Follette won eight of its final nine games to close the regular season out. The sole loss came in a non-conference matchup with Menomonee Falls, which won the Greater Metro conference with a record of 23-3 and is a No. 1 seed in Sectional 2 of Division 1.
The Lancers' only other loss in conference play outside of Sun Prairie came against Middleton. Middleton beat La Follette just six days before Sun Prairie did, giving the Lancers their only losing streak of the season.
Leading the Lancers
La Follette brings a balanced scoring attack to the table with four players currently averaging over 10 points per game. Chief among them is 6'3" senior forward Camron Yahnke, who puts up 15.5 points per game. He smoked Sun Prairie for 19 points in the first matchup, but was held to just eight in the second.
6' senior guard Arhman Green is La Follette's next highest scorer, averaging 14.4 points per game. 6'2" sophomore Quinton Lomack averages 12.9 points per game and 6'1" senior guard K'Shawn Gibbs averages 10.9.
Prepping for round three
The gym and locker room following Sun Prairie's come-from-behind win over Brookfield East for the regional championship were electric. That energy has carried over into this week of preparation for the Cardinals.
"Practice has been pretty high intensity," Olson said after the team's practice on Tuesday, Mar. 8. "We've had a good focus on ball handling because La Follette likes to get in your face. We know what they're good at and what we need to improve on."
"Our focus has been pretty good," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff boos corroborated. "Practice on Monday was pretty good. You have to stay locked in and you have to work. This is big. With one day of preparation work left, you have to lock in and be ready to go into Thursday and be ready to play. The most important piece is establishing a comfortable plan. We can't let the atmosphere of the gym to get us tight."
Both Olson and Boos said it's a better feeling to be up against a familiar opponent with time to prepare than facing a new opponent with a day of notice like the Cardinals had to deal with against Brookfield East on Saturday.
Boos has had three main pillars of emphasis for his players in this week of preparation: protecting the paint on defense, keeping the Lancers off of the glass, and taking care of the basketball.
La Follette is a big team that Boos himself referred to as "window cleaners." The Lancers crash the glass hard and often come away with second chances for the offense. He's right to emphasize to his players that that's a slippery slope that can lead to a tournament exit.
Sun Prairie has the skills defensively to frustrate La Follette's ballhandlers and interrupt inlet passes to the post. If the Cardinals can keep their cool and make consistent, informed passes when the Lancers get in their face on offense, Sun Prairie should be in good shape.
Next up
The winner of this one will face the winner from the sectional semifinal at the top of the bracket. Either No. 1 seed Brookfield Central or No. 5 seed Middleton will be waiting in the sectional championship game at West Allis Central High School on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 1 pm.