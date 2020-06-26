The 2020 Home Talent League season has officially been cancelled.
Wisconsin's largest amateur baseball league was to begin its 92nd season the Fourth of July weekend after its beginning was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sun Prairie's HTL team, the Red Birds, were set to defend their Eastern Section championship.
