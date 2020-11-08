HOCKEY
PEEWEE A

Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sun Prairie — 3 vs Verona — 2

Goals: Kian Grimm, Will Nelson, Davis Thompson

Assists: Nolan Trine, Brady Krull

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 18

Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sun Prairie — 5 vs Verona — 2

Goals: Will Nelson (2), Mason Nesbit, Evan Voss (2)

Assists: Evan Voss (2), Will Nelson

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 19

BANTAM A

Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sun Prairie — 2 vs Verona — 0

Goals: Mason Poznanski, Bradyn Strachota

Assists: Robbie Nesson, Bradyn Strachota, Colton Scherer

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 5, Parker Statz 4

Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sun Prairie — 6 vs Monroe — 2

Goals: Jack LaRowe (3), Bradyn Strachota (2), Robbie Nesson

Assists: Otto Meyer, Riley Okon, Joseph Seidl, Robbie Nesson, Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 12, Parker Statz 13

