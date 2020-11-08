PEEWEE A
Sunday, Nov. 1.
Sun Prairie — 3 vs Verona — 2
Goals: Kian Grimm, Will Nelson, Davis Thompson
Assists: Nolan Trine, Brady Krull
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 18
Sunday, Nov. 1.
Sun Prairie — 5 vs Verona — 2
Goals: Will Nelson (2), Mason Nesbit, Evan Voss (2)
Assists: Evan Voss (2), Will Nelson
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 19
BANTAM A
Sunday, Nov. 1.
Sun Prairie — 2 vs Verona — 0
Goals: Mason Poznanski, Bradyn Strachota
Assists: Robbie Nesson, Bradyn Strachota, Colton Scherer
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 5, Parker Statz 4
Sunday, Nov. 1.
Sun Prairie — 6 vs Monroe — 2
Goals: Jack LaRowe (3), Bradyn Strachota (2), Robbie Nesson
Assists: Otto Meyer, Riley Okon, Joseph Seidl, Robbie Nesson, Bradyn Strachota, Nikko Vilwock
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 12, Parker Statz 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.