BANTAM A

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sun Prairie — 0 vs Fox Valley — 3

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 33

Sun Prairie — 3 vs Fox Valley — 3

Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski, Parker Statz

Assists: Otto Meyer

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 15

SQUIRT A

Friday, Dec. 18

Sun Prairie — 1 vs. Washington Co. — 4

Goals: Hendrix Vitense

Assists: Noah Billings

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (23)

Goalie Penalty: Gunnar Koch (1 — Tripping)

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sun Prairie — 2 vs. Verona — 2

Goals: Aj Brigowatz, Noah Billings

Assists: Kaden Krull, Hendrix Vitense

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)

PEE WEE B

Saturday, Dec. 19

Game 1: vs. Reedsburg PeeWee A

Score: Sun Prairie 2 — Reedsburg 6

Goals: Ty Carpenter, Brock Stafford

Saves: Evan Alexander (20)

Game 2: vs. Reedsburg PeeWee A

Score: Sun Prairie 0 — Reedsburg 9

Saves: Evan Alexander (19)

PEE WEE A

Saturday, Dec. 19

Sun Prairie — 1 vs Depere — 3

Goals: Davis Thompson

Assists: Mason Nesbit

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 45

Goalie Penalty: Bruno Koch (Roughing)

Sun Prairie — 0 vs Depere- 1

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 37

Sunday, Dec. 20

Sun Prairie — 0 vs Fox Valley — 2

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 37

Sun Prairie — 3 vs Fox Valley — 5

Goals: Will Nelson, Brady Pruitt, Brady Krull

Assists: Tyler Tubbs, Mason Nesbit (2)

Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 31

Goalie Penalty: Bruno Koch (Tripping)

