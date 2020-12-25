BANTAM A
Saturday, Dec. 19
Sun Prairie — 0 vs Fox Valley — 3
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 33
Sun Prairie — 3 vs Fox Valley — 3
Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Mason Poznanski, Parker Statz
Assists: Otto Meyer
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 15
SQUIRT A
Friday, Dec. 18
Sun Prairie — 1 vs. Washington Co. — 4
Goals: Hendrix Vitense
Assists: Noah Billings
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (23)
Goalie Penalty: Gunnar Koch (1 — Tripping)
Saturday, Dec. 19
Sun Prairie — 2 vs. Verona — 2
Goals: Aj Brigowatz, Noah Billings
Assists: Kaden Krull, Hendrix Vitense
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)
PEE WEE B
Saturday, Dec. 19
Game 1: vs. Reedsburg PeeWee A
Score: Sun Prairie 2 — Reedsburg 6
Goals: Ty Carpenter, Brock Stafford
Saves: Evan Alexander (20)
Game 2: vs. Reedsburg PeeWee A
Score: Sun Prairie 0 — Reedsburg 9
Saves: Evan Alexander (19)
PEE WEE A
Saturday, Dec. 19
Sun Prairie — 1 vs Depere — 3
Goals: Davis Thompson
Assists: Mason Nesbit
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 45
Goalie Penalty: Bruno Koch (Roughing)
Sun Prairie — 0 vs Depere- 1
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 37
Sunday, Dec. 20
Sun Prairie — 0 vs Fox Valley — 2
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch — 37
Sun Prairie — 3 vs Fox Valley — 5
Goals: Will Nelson, Brady Pruitt, Brady Krull
Assists: Tyler Tubbs, Mason Nesbit (2)
Goalie Saves: Bruno Koch – 31
Goalie Penalty: Bruno Koch (Tripping)
