While fans won’t be allowed into Camp Randall Stadium for University of Wisconsin football games in 2020, the athletic department is planning to accommodate some people in the stadium on game days.
Fewer than 1,500 people, mostly family members of players and Badgers football staff members, are expected to be in the stadium for home games starting Oct. 24, senior associate athletic director Jason King said Wednesday.
The count of people allowed into home games includes about 500 parents of UW players and 70 family members of coaches and other staffers. UW is planning for around 400 parents of members of the visiting team for each game.
