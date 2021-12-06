The Sun Prairie girls basketball team is off to its best start since the 2017-18 season. The Cardinals are off to a 5-0 start thanks to some elite play from the stellar junior class. These wins are no mistake, either. The Cardinals claimed win No. 5 with resounding dominance, pounding Madison East 70-39 on Friday, Dec. 3.
The Cardinals jumped out to a quick 31-13 lead by halftime, setting the stage for the starters to take a much-deserved breather and allow a promising crop of freshmen to log some minutes. 11 Cardinals scored in the game. Senior guard Rachel Rademacher led all scorers with 12.
Sun Prairie's hot start this season is showing no signs of slowing down, as long as junior guard Marie Outlay continues her streak of exceptional hooping. She's averaging a team-high 17 points per game this season and broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight against Oak Creek last week. She's a menace defensively as well, routinely living in opponents' passing lanes and coming up with steals and easy fast break buckets.
Outlay isn't the only Sun Prairie junior averaging double digits so far, either. Guard Avree Antony is averaging 11 points per game. She has a litany of Division 1 offers and it's plain to see why. Whether shooting 3-pointers or driving the lane, she's always a threat to score. The 1-2 punch of Outlay and Antony should carry the Cardinals far this season.
In the paint, junior forward Makiah Hawk has taken a tremendous step forward. Her presence at the middle of the defense makes it incredibly difficult for opposing teams to score. She routinely turns away shots, she swatted four blocks in the second half alone of the La Follette game earlier this year.
While the start has been impressive, more conference games loom for the Cardinals. They'll need the best out of their stellar junior class to keep the run going.
Next up is a home game against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Cougars have already picked up conference wins over East and Verona this season. Following that is another home game, this time with Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Then the Cardinals will hit the road to take on Janesville Parker on Friday, Dec. 17.
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 70, MADISON EAST 39
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|REB
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|2-6
|0-2
|2-2
|3
|6
|5
|C. Froch
|1-3
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|4
|11
|R. Rademacher
|5-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|12
|12
|Make. Hawk
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|7
|13
|T. Barksdale
|0-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|4
|14
|K. Bindley
|1-2
|1-1
|3-3
|2
|8
|15
|L. Strey
|1-3
|0-2
|2-2
|6
|4
|20
|A. Schmidt
|2-4
|0-0
|4-4
|2
|8
|21
|Maki. Hawk
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|22
|M. Outlay
|2-4
|1-4
|1-3
|3
|8
|23
|N. Jackson
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|0
|30
|P. Beck
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|-
|19-44
|4-14
|19-29
|34
|70
|MADISON EAST
|No stats reported.