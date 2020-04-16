Golf courses around the state of Wisconsin all had the same reaction when they heard the news: courses will be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, thus deeming them non-essential.
On March 25 golf courses statewide were closed to comply with the “Safer at Home” order that Gov. Tony Evers signed the previous morning. Because the order is in effect for 30 days, the earliest golfers will be able to tee it up in Wisconsin is April 24, unless the order is lifted early.
“We’re handling this as well as we can,” said Jessica Blaska-Grady, general manager of The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove and Kestral Ridge Golf Course in Columbus. “I think the hardest part is the unknown, now knowing when we’re going to get back up and running.”
Many states with Shelter in place or Safer at Home are allowing golf rounds, with modification to take place.
The business and maintenance of the golf course must continue to be done or they will “lose the course.” For them to do this without any income coming in will ruin them.
But Blaska-Grady said no full-time staff has been laid off or given furlough at this time.
“You kind of take a hit that way, but at the same time I think it’s the right thing to do,” she said.
Golf courses still have to be maintained, from mowing and fertilizing fairways to manicuring greens. And with hourly staff currently not working, full-time staffers have been learning to do jobs outside of their skillset.
“All of our managers, even our clubhouse managers, we are training them on how to help maintain the course — myself included — and will be learning how to mow fairways,” Blaska-Grady said. “I’m going to have a little fun with that because we’re learning skills we didn’t know before.”
About half of the yearly memberships at The Oaks had been collected when the order went into effect. Whether or not they will be refunded or their dues be prorated has yet to be determined.
“I have told all of our members that we will figure something out, that’s going to be another hard hit because that’s revenue that we would have had; I’m all about relationships so I’m going to do whatever it takes to do the right thing,” Blaska-Grady said.
In the spring months, the weather in Wisconsin is unpredictable, but this spring has been mild as compared to past years. That makes the Safer at Home order even harder to accept.
“We’ve probably lost nine food and beverage functions and banquets right off the bat between our two courses,” said Blaska-Grady who’s family purchased Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus in 2019. “Most of our main golf outings are either cancelling or trying to find rescheduled dates.”
Blaska-Grady noted that a lot of golf outings are charity-related, and now with the economy suffering so much how are they going to reach out and ask for donations?
“With golf you’re selling time, and as every day passes that’s time that you’re never going to get back. That’s hard,” said Blaska-Grady.
Golf course owners and patrons around the state are asking Gov. Evers to reconsider golf courses being included in the closures caused by his “Safer at Home” order.
As of last Thursday, a petition on change.org asking for the state to overturn course closures had nearly 65,000 signatures.
