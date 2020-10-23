STEVENS POINT — A study conducted by the Department of Orthopedics & Rehabilitation at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health concluded participation in high school sports in Wisconsin has not led to an increase in COVID-19 infections among high school student-athletes.
The COVID-19 in Wisconsin High School Athletics study conducted by Dr. Andrew Watson and his research team reveals the case and incidence rate of a statewide sampling, which represented 30,000 student-athletes, are actually lower than those reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for those 14-17 years of age.
In May of 2020, over 13,000 adolescent athletes were surveyed nationwide regarding the impacts of school and sport cancelations due to COVID-19 on physical activity and mental health. Comparing the data from 3,200 Wisconsin athletes within this sample to data we had collected from over 5,000 Wisconsin adolescent athletes prior to COVID-19, we found that physical activity levels had dropped by 50% during the pandemic, and symptoms of depression had increased dramatically. Prior to 2020, less than 10% of Wisconsin athletes reported moderate to severe symptoms of depression. Following the widespread cancelation of school and spring sports due to COVID-19, this number had risen to 33%. In the full nationwide sample, 38% of adolescent athletes reported moderate to severe depression and 35% reported moderate to severe anxiety.
An encouraging and significant aspect of the study’s conclusion highlights the efforts of member schools to follow the prescribed guidelines developed by the WIAA’s Sports Medical Advisory Committee. All schools responding to the study reported having a formal plan in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and most indicated they used a broad range of procedures to reduce risk of exposure and infection.
Along with the study’s findings, the research team acknowledges the risk of COVID-19 will vary in different areas and across age groups. They encourage expanded and replicated research in other populations to greater assess risk of COVID-19 among youth athletes and provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 transmission during sports participation.
Here is the official link: https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Health/Covid/WI_HS_SportCOVID-19.pdf
