Sun Prairie is looking to make it a clean sweep in swimming.
With seven swimmers competing in a combined 15 races the Cardinals are trying to do the unthinkable, win WIAA State Swim Championships in the same calendar year. And while it may come during the alternate fall season for the girls, a team title Tuesday would match the boys’ accomplishment in February.
Seniors Grace Sala and Janelle Schulz, junior Paige Rundahl, sophomores Tori Barnet, Ruthie Pavelski and Olivia Sala, and freshman Maeve Sullivan will represent the Cardinals, who last week won the Oshkosh North/Stoughton Sectional with ease.
The WIAA Alternate Season Girls Swimming and Diving Championships will be held Tuesday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. The alternate season opportunity was created by the Board of Control for school sports programs opting out of fall participation to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
There is one division of competition in the Alt-Fall season Tournament Series. The diving competition begins Tuesday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m., with the swimming finals scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
There were 54 teams that declared to participate in the alternate season for girls swimming & diving this spring, with 41 participating in the Tournament Series.
Olivia Sala, Schulz, Grace Sala, Rundahl and Barnet all will swim in the maximum four events, while Sullivan and Pavelski both will compete in two events.
Sun Prairie’s times put up at the sectional include two No. 5 seeds, two No. 4 seeds, two No. 3 seeds and a No. 1 seed. Olivia Sala has the fifth-best time inthe 100-yard backstroke (57.82 seconds) while Schulz has the fifth-best clocking in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.45). Olivia Sala has the fourth-best time in the 200 IM (2:09.35) while Schulz has the fourth-best time in the 100 freestyle (:52.28). Meanwhile, both the 200 freestyle relay team of Rundahl, Pavelski, Sullivan and Barnet (1:38.34) and the 400 freestyle made up of Olivia Sala, Barnet, Grace Sala and Schulz (3:35.50) are ranked third going into the state meet.
The Cardinals’ 200 medley relay quartet of Olivia Sala, Schulz, Grace Sala and Rundahl comes in with the No. 1 time of 1:46.55.
Sun Prairie’s best finish at any WIAA State Meet was third, accomplished in both 2018 and 2019.
In February, the Cardinal boys captured the Division 1 state crown, a first for Sun Prairie swimming.
Watch on Live Stream
Every event of the WIAA State Alternate Season Girls Swimming and Diving Championships will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis. To purchase a subscription to the live programming for $10.99 per month, log-on to www.wiaa.tv and click on the subscription link. Archived streams of the events will be available on demand on the NFHS Network 72 hours after the tournament.
