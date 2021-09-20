After suffering its first loss of the season Thursday, Sept. 14, the Sun Prairie boys soccer team was looking to get back on track with a quad matchup with two quality teams in Green Bay Preble Friday and De Pere Saturday. Both games resulted in a 1-1 tie, bringing Sun Prairie’s season record to 4-1-4.
First up for the Cardinals was Green Bay Preble on Friday. The Hornets entered the game ranked No. 7 in Division 1 and proved to be a great match for the Cardinals. It’s worth noting, however, that the Cardinals were without top goal-scorer Gabe Voung due to a hamstring injury.
Sun Prairie struck first, midway through the first half, when junior Daniel Worrell fielded a pass from fellow junior Tyler Hodges. With only one defender on him, Worrell turned and fired to the bottom left corner and past the Preble keeper to give the Cardinals a quick 1-0 lead.
The Cardinals defense did a good job in the first half of stifling all attempts from Preble. Sun Prairie took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Disaster struck early in the second half, though. A miscommunication between keeper Carsten Ganter and his defense gave the ball to Preble’s Antonio Jimenez at the top of the box. He fired and scored, tying the game at 1 all. From there, both defenses tightened up.
Outside of the mental miscue, the Sun Prairie defense was outstanding. Ganter made five saves as he kept the game tied. Preble was equally impressive, making offensive opportunities rare for the Cardinals. The final horn sounded, signifying the tie.
The next day, it was on to De Pere for the Cardinals. The Redbirds were another quality opponent, ranking No. 10 in Division 1.
While Preble proved to be tough on the Sun Prairie offense, De Pere was a different story. The Cardinals went back to a familiar trope of this season: domination time of possession. Sun Prairie lived on De Pere’s side of the field, creating plenty of scoring opportunities. De Pere’s keeper, Evan Engel, did an outstanding job of keeping Sun Prairie out of the scoring column early. The Redbirds escaped to halftime with a 0-0 tie.
In the second half, Sun Prairie would strike. Senior Nathan Voung did it all himself, taking the ball near midfield and dribbling through the De Pere defense to the goal, hammering a shot past the goalie and giving his Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
From there on, Sun Prairie continued to dominate time of possession, bleeding clock and keeping the De Pere defenders tired. But, an insurance goal never came. So, when De Pere managed to sneak the ball back into Sun Prairie territory, a defensive lapse in judgement proved to decide the match as James Dorchester fired a goal and tied the game at 1 each.
The Cardinals made a late push to try to score the game-winner but were unsuccessful. Sun Prairie escaped the weekend without a loss against two quality opponents, but failed to get a win.
Sun Prairie is back in conference play this week and will look to increase its number in the win column. Both matches are at home as the Cardinals will host Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Janesville Craig on Thursday, Sept. 23.