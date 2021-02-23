A total of 462 spanned the distance between competitions for the Sun Prairie girls swim team, and you could only imagine how excited the Cardinals were to be back in the pool.
For the first time since the 2019 WIAA Division 1 State Meet — which Sun Prairie earned a third-place finish — the Cardinals faced an opponent … well, virtually that is, defeating Verona, 110-60.
Senior Janelle Schulz and sophomore Olivia Sala accounted for four wins each, while senior Grace Sala and sophomore Tori Barnet were part of three victories apiece to lead Sun Prairie’s way.
Schulz earned a pair of individual firsts and was part of two winning relay teams. The senior bested the competition in both the 50-yard freestyle (24.78 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:54.29), and along with Olivia Sala, Grace Sala and Paige Rundahl won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.12.
Schulz also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay, that included Rundahl, Ruthie Pavelski and Olivia Sala. Their winning time was 3:42.16.
Olivia Sala’s two individual wins came in the 200 IM, a 2:02.43 winning performance, and the 100 backstroke, where the second-year swimmer topped the field in 1:00.29.
Barnet registered two individual wins as well, taking first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.43) and 500 freestyle 5:35.34).
Grace Sala rounded out the Sun Prairie wins with a first in the 100 butterfly, a 1:01.90 clocking, and along with Barnet, Brielle Laube and Maeve Sullivan won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.92.
The Cardinals also had a host of second-place swims including Rundahl (:24.78, 50 free) and (:54.29, 100 free), Pavelski (5:40.25, 500 free) and Grace Sala (1:12.56, 100 breaststroke).
Junior Varsity
Sun Prairie had three first-place performances during the junior varsity meet against Verona.
Lila Biksacky won the 200 freestyle (2:26.27), Nora VanDeWeil took first in the 100 freestyle (:58.89) and Laube outdistanced the competition in the 100 backstroke (1:07.85).
Verona won the meet 106-58.
Up Next
Sun Prairie travels to Beloit Friday to take on Memorial. The in-person competition begins at 5:30 p.m. at Beloit Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.