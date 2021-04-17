MONONA — Four players, two in singles and one doubles team, represented Sun Prairie in the WIAA Girls Alternate Fall Tennis Division 1 Monona Grove Sectional on Wednesday.
Playing at Ahuska Park were Lexie Stein (No. 3 singles), Lauren Schmitz (No. 4 singles) and the No. 1 doubles team of Abbie Mott and Reagan Schwartzer. All four advanced out of Monday’s D1 Sun Prairie Subsectional.
Stein earned a third-place finish after rallying to beat Monona Grove’s Paige Hanson, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6. But in the semifinals, Stein suffered a 1-6, 2-6 defeat to eventual No. 3 singles runner-up Molly Ryan of Madison West.
At No. 4 singles, Schmitz dropped her third-place match losing 3-6, 4-6 to McFarland’s Abigail Komro.
Mott and Schwartzer lost their quarterfinal match as the No. 1 Cardinals tandem lost 2-6, 3-6 to Madison West’s Sophia Knigge and Abby Lin.
Sun Prairie finished in fifth place with 17 points.
