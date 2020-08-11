Words of wisdom from an “old pro” may very well have been the difference in Sun Prairie’s 1995 WIAA Division 1 state championship win, which to this day stands as the only state football title in program history.
Scott Nelson, a former Sun Prairie three-sport star, played four years on the Camp Randall turf as a standout safety at the University of Wisconsin. The 1993 Big Ten Conference champion and member of the first-ever Rose Bowl title team, Nelson played in all sorts of conditions on the affectionately known carpet, including snow.
Near the end of the first quarter of the ‘95 title game a light snow turned into a blizzard, turning Camp Randall Stadium into a snow globe. That’s when Nelson’s wisdom paid off.
“He told us, ‘If it freezes, you’re not going to want to have turf shoes on you’re going to want to have on cleats,’” recalled Tim Bass, the Cardinals’ offensive and defensive line coach at the time. “We went in at the half and kids were just grabbing their other shoes left and right after coach (Rob) Hamilton and coach (Tom) Tucker went up and got everybody’s shoes.”
Sun Prairie players were in the midst of changing their tennis shoes, which were recommended on the old Camp Randall turf, into football cleats as the second half began.
“I remember putting kids shoes on on the sidelines, saying, ‘Hey, I have a size 10 ½ here.’ Kids who weren’t playing were giving up their shoes. It was complete chaos,” Bass said.
And while Sun Prairie switched shoes, Kenosha Tremper didn’t, and to this day the players and coaches swear that was the difference.
“I had talked to (Scott Nelson) about playing at Camp Randall and he said, ‘Coach, you have their players bring their oldest tennis shoes along with their cleats.’ He said, ‘When the turf gets frozen cleats are the best.’ I owe Scott a lot. He was a great player for us, but he also knew what he was talking about.”
Sun Prairie trailed 7-0 at halftime and barely moved the football, but the shoe change gave the Cards better traction, leading to a pair of Chris Guetzlaff touchdowns, and a 13-7 lead at the end of three quarters.
“We had some big fellas and they were pushing them around,” said Bass. “It was great.”
Troy Turek was one of those big players. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tackle who went on to play offensive line at the University of Wisconsin.
“I remember that quite extensively, coach getting on the bus telling us to go back into the locker room and grab our cleats; people looked around at one another like, ‘Cleats, we’re going to play on astroturf?’ He said, ‘Nope, go get your cleats.’ We grabbed them and sure enough, they came into play the second half of that game.”
The rest is Sun Prairie history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.