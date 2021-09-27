Thursday, Sept. 23, the Sun Prairie girls golf squad headed out to Evansville Golf Course for the Big 8 Conference meet. Middleton came in as one of the State’s top teams and looked the part, winning the event with a team score of 328. Still, Sun Prairie put together a very solid performance and claimed 2nd with a team score of 365.
Junior Lucy Strey led the way for Sun Prairie. She shot an 86, 8th best of 40 participants and a personal best. Juniors Isabel and Sophia Royle finished 2nd and 3rd with scores 92 and 93, respectively. Senior Lexi Veldkamp and junior Margo Woldt both turned in 94s.
The junior varsity also claimed 2nd place, again behind Middleton. Sun Prairie turned in a team score of 226 while Middleton finished at 193.
Rebecca Perko led the way for Sun Prairie with a 49. She was followed by Ruby Koh with 56, Ellie Kim with 59, Haley Swomia with 62, and Kelsi Lauritsen with 67,
“I can’t say enough about these scores from these ladies,” Sun Prairie head coach Shana Tiltrum said of her junior varsity golfers. “Many of them brand new to the game and look at them flourish.”
The girls will look to ride this momentum into a one-on-one match with McFarland at The Oaks Golf Course Monday, Sept. 27.