Elliott wins NASCAR All-Star race
Chase Elliott joined his father as winner of NASCAR’s annual All-Star race.
He earned the $1 million prize Wednesday in front of limited spectators at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bill Elliott won the race in 1986. The race began in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was held at that North Carolina track every year but one until it was moved as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennessee officials allowed NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports to sell 30,000 tickets to the All-Star race.
Garrett inks new deal with Browns
Myles Garrett’s on-field misbehavior last season damaged his public image. It didn’t change how the Cleveland Browns feel about him.
The team signed Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
Henry, Titans agree to extension
The Tennessee Titans have made sure that the NFL rushing leader is sticking around for a few more years.
The Titans announced Wednesday they had agreed on a “multiyear extension” with Derrick Henry just before the NFL deadline for a long-term deal to avoid the running back having to play this season under the franchise tag.
Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.
