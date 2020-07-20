JULY 20-26
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1963 — In Pee Wee league: Ron Scheuerell of the Mets had eight hits, among them two home runs, to lead the hitting during the week; Doug Stohl and Don Seltzner teamed to hurl a six-hit shutout for the Colts in a 14-0 victory over the Phillies; Kevin Cadwell pitched a three-hitter while striking out 11 in a shutout of the Phillies; Tom Gritzmacher struck out nine and tossed a six-hit shutout over the Braves in a 10-0 decision.
2004 (below) — Pizza Pit claimed the 2004 Sun Prairie Softball Tournament championship.
2009 — Former Sun Prairie baseball standout Kurtis Muller was named the Most Valuable Player in the Northwoods League All-Star Game played in Thunder Bay. Currently playing at the University of Iowa, Muller went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run scored as his South team defeated the North, 4-2.
