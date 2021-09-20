The Sun Prairie boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Smiley Invitational at Wasau East High Schoo Saturday, Sept. 18. It proved to be a successful day for the Cardinals as they placed near the top in varsity and jv for both boys and girls.
Perhaps most impressive on the day was the junior varsity girls squad. The ladies took home first place out of 19 participating teams, thanks to a top-heavy attack. The Cardinals turned in a team score of 51, good enough to beat 2nd-place Eau Claire Memorial’s 55. Seniors Natalie Johnson and Shaela Elert took home 1st and 2nd place, respectively. Johnson won the event with a time of 21:14.9, followed by Elert’s time of 21:29.4.
Cardinals dotted the entire top-20 as senior Allie Spredemann claimed 12th with a time of 22:57.0, sophomore Gretchen Bedner took 16th with a time of 23:08.5, and sophomore Nyllah Comstock finished 20th with her time of 23:19.7.
{div}”Natalie Johnson had a break out race,” Sun Prairie co-head coach Matt Roe said. “She was a consistent top-5 runner for our team last season but had struggled in her first two meets. Not only did she rebound back to last year’s form, she set a lifetime PR and won the JV race handily! Shaela Elert was also really strong. As she gets more experience, her toughness and competitiveness are going to lead to great results.”{/div}
The girls varsity squad had a very solid day as well. The group finished with a combined 152 points, good for 2nd place on the day. No one was catching Kaukauna, which had three top-10 finishers.
Senior Reagan Zimmerman was Sun Prairie’s fastest runner with her time of 19:51.6, good for 7th place. Freshman Jojo Knauss wasn’t far behind in 10th place with her time of 20:16.0. Junior Grace Kline, running her first year of cross country, also turned in a solid 20:41.6 to claim 18th.
It was a similarly impressive outing for the boys varsity squad. The Cardinals just barely missed out on a top-3 finish, taking home 4th place with a team score of 164. Stevens Point won the event with a team score of 55, followed by DeForest with 123 and Madison Memorial with 162.
Junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas continued his impressive 2021 campaign with a 2nd place finish with his time of 16:02.8. Senior Joseph Freng was the second Cardinal to cross the finish line, claiming 17th with his time of 17:10.3. Brothers Ben and Jonah Marshall were the next two to cross for Sun Prairie. Ben, a senior, finished 32nd with a time of 17:40.2 while Jonah, a sophomore, wasn’t far behind in 37th with his time of 17:52.8.
“Mateo Alvarado Venegas had a big confidence booster in a race where he was allowed to let loose by his coaches for the first time this season,” Roe said. “He really ran his race and took it to the rest of the field. He had a photo finish at the end, ultimately claiming second place. He battled in a group of 4 runners throughout before joining Joe Sullivan of Medford in pulling away from the pack in the third mile.”
The boys junior varsity squad also turned in a solid performance, finishing 3rd out of 18 teams with a team score of 88. Stevens Point absolutely dominated as 11 of its runners finished in the top 12, equaling 15 total team points. Madison Memorial claimed 2nd with 56 team points.
Freshman James Lennington was Sun Prairie’s highest finisher in 13th place with his time of 19:11.8. Three more Cardinals finished within the top 30 as senior Carson Binotto got 23rd with his time of 19:28.9, freshman Malcolm Mohr snagged 28th with a time of 19:42.8, and junior Calvin Petri was right behind him in 29th with his time of 19:43.8.
“James Lennington built upon his success from last week’s breakout performance and led the way for the squad with a 26 second PR,” Roe said. “He’s put himself into the group of top 10 runners for our team and should be a big contributor in the second half of the season.”
Next up for the Cardinals is a trip down to Janesville for the 2021 Midwest Cross Country Classic. Over 40 teams will participate in the event, it will be a great challenge for Sun Prairie’s runners.