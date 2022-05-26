After a winter away, the Sun Prairie Red Birds of the Home Talent League have flown back to the diamond to resume competition for 2022. Sun Prairie found solid success last season, going 5-4 in the regular season. They won a playoff game to reach the Eastern Section semifinals but lost a close 4-2 game to Montello to bring the season to an end.
This year, however, the Red Birds are already off to a red-hot start. They kicked the season off with a 5-1 win over DeForest on Sunday, May 15 and are fresh off of a 14-4 thumping of Marshall on Sunday, May 22.
In the opener against DeForest, the Red Birds got a great day at the plate from Eric Bennett. He went 2-3 at the plate, including a 2-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to get Sun Prairie’s first two runs of the day across the plate.
Bennet would then score again in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double from Aaron Schmidt. Both Schmidt and Ryan Hoodjer, who drew a walk, would be brought around by a double from Noah Wendler to get the Red Birds to their final tally of five runs.
Pitching in the game was split between Ryan Roscoe, Eric Engler, Nate Hoffman, and Wendler. Engler handled the brunt of the work, pitching four innings with four strikeouts and allowing the one run. Wendler also logged three innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and one walk.
The Red Birds kept this early momentum going into the matchup with Marshall. Sun Prairie wasted no time getting to work, scoring four runs in the first inning. Robbie Knorr led off with an early double and was soon brought around by Randy Molina. Molina was pushed home thanks to a single from Bennett. Bennett and Ty Hamilton, who had drawn a walk, then both scored thanks to a double from Schmidt. In a flash, the Red Birds had a lead they would never relinquish.
Knorr and Molina combined for another run in the second. Knorr reached on an error from the first baseman and stole second on a wild pitch. This was all the help Molina needed as he smoked a single to push Knorr home, giving Sun Prairie a 5-0 lead.
Bennet led the third inning off with his second homerun of the early season, quickly boosting the score to 6-0.
The Red Birds kept piling it on in the fourth. Justin Krebs led things off with a single, followed by a single from Hamilton.
Both were pushed around home courtesy of Bennett, who poked a 2-run single into the outfield. Schmidt followed with a walk, setting up Wendler to smoke a ball at the shortstop. He mishandled it, allowing Bennett and Schmidt to score. When the dust had settled, Sun Prairie toted a 10-0 lead.
Sun Prairie really never slowed down. It added a run in the sixth as Wendler reached on a single and was subsequently brought around with a double from Knorr. Hamilton, Bennett, and Carson Holin all crossed home in the seventh as well. Hamilton and Bennet scored off of a double from Wendler and Holin scored thanks to a Marshall error.
Marshall managed to tack four runs on in the seventh inning, but the damage had been done. Knorr, Engler, and Wendler handled the pitching duties on the day and never let Marshall get rolling. Sun Prairie walked away with a 14-4 win to move to 2-0 on the year.
Next up, the Red Birds have back-to-back games to close out the month of May. They’ll host Rio on Sunday, May 29 at 3:30 pm at Marshall Fireman’s Park and will travel to Monona on Monday, May 30 at 1 pm.