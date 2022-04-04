Last spring, all athletic teams were thrown into a whirlwind of uncertainty and doubt as the COVID-19 pandemic loomed. Fall sports were pushed to the springtime in what turned out to be a hectic hodgepodge of competition. With the pandemic waning a bit as we enter the 2022 spring sports season, a new roadblock is making things tough on the athletes: the weather.
It snowed three times in the final week of March, including a flurry on the final day of the month, intermixed with pockets of rain. It's already snowed once in the short time we've been in the month of April, as well.
Naturally, this stretch of adverse weather makes it tough for spring sports to practice and compete as every one of them is played outdoors.
Some sports were lucky and had the opportunity to take their talents on the road. The softball team took a voyage down to Orlando, Fla. to compete against national competition. The weather was a bit nicer than back home in Wisconsin, with no precipitation to worry about and average temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s. The Cardinals found success on the diamond as well, knocking off two opponents from Illinois before a close 2-1 loss to a team from Idaho. Weather-permitting, Sun Prairie will have its first game back stateside on Monday, Apr. 4 in a road matchup with DeForest at 5 pm.
The baseball team had a similar experience, just without any actual games played. The Cardinals spent March 23-25 in Indianapolis, Ind. training and bonding as a team. Even with some time away, the baseball team couldn't avoid springtime cancellations. Sun Prairie's season opener against Waunakee, originally set for Tuesday, Mar. 29 then pushed to Wednesday, Mar. 30, was postponed with no rescheduling announced to this point. The Cardinals will cross their fingers for good weather on their next scheduled day of competition, Tuesday, Apr. 5, as they are set to host La Follette at 5 pm.
Girls soccer may be the one early success story of the spring when it comes to playing the weather. Battling for field time with boys and girls lacrosse, the girls team managed enough practice time to have tryouts, set a roster, and even compete in a game already. Friday, Apr. 1 was a chilly one but nice enough for the Cardinals to host Wauankee to open the season. The Warriors walked away with a 2-0 win, but Sun Prairie gained some valuable experience against a talented squad. The Cardinals will hope for continued luck with clear skies on Thursday, Apr. 7 as they are set to host Oregon at 7 pm.
Speaking of boys and girls lacrosse, they've practiced through the rain early in their preseasons as to maximize their field time and prep for their first full seasons in two years. Both sports are welcoming in a fair number of newcomers to a difficult sport to learn and need all the field time they can get.
On the girls side, head coach Patrick Anderson intentionally backloaded his schedule as to ease his players into competition. The Cardinals aren't set to being playing until Monday, Apr. 11 in a home matchup with DeForest at 6 pm.
As for the boys, they'll be starting right about the same time. The varsity's first matchup of the season comes Tuesday, Apr. 12, weather permitting, in a home matchup with Big Eight rival Verona at 5 pm.
The boys tennis team got a bit later of a start than its spring counterparts. The boys didn't even begin practicing until the week of Mar. 28, which still meant they had plenty of elements to deal with. There wasn't much time to spare for them, either, as the season is set to kick off on Tuesday, Apr. 5 in a home scrimmage against Hartford Union at 4:15.
Tuesday, Apr. 5 is a popular day for Sun Prairie spring sports to start their seasons, as well. The boys and girls track & field teams are set to begin competition on that day with a home meet against Janesville Craig at 4:30 pm. For these athletes, practicing through the weather is a touch easier as the fieldhouse has track lines. Still, with over 100 athletes on the boys side and over 90 for the girls, the extra space provided by the great outdoors would be beneficial.
While most of these sports have been frustrated about being able to compete in games, the boys golf team has struggled to even practice. With local courses rendered unusable due to the constant rain, the Cardinals are up the river without a paddle and left at the mercy of the weather to prep for the 2022 season. Sun Prairie's season opener looms as well as it is set to take on La Follette at Glen Erin Golf Course on Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 2 pm.
Unfortunately, these spring sports may not be out of the woods yet. While early portions of this week should be passable for competition, there is a good chance of rain on Thursday, Apr. 7 and a chance for snow on Friday, Apr. 8. This could further compact one of the most jam-packed times of the year for athletes.