Okay, so 2020 was a year like no other. From mid-March the words coronavirus, pandemic and COVID-19 dominated the headlines, without much else to talk about … or was there?
Typically the end of the year is when I write a column and provide the best storylines and photos that covered The Star sports section twice a week. And while there wasn’t as much happening as sports came to a stop here in Sun Prairie, there were plenty of key events, words and names that I came across while scrolling through our past 105 editions.
Swimming: The 2019-20 Cardinals boys swim team had a season to remember, earning its highest finish ever in the Big Eight (2nd) while winning the WIAA Division 1 sectional title for the first time in program history. The Card swimmers then torpedoed their way to a third-place finish in the Division 1 State Championships (best ever) as Ben Wiegand and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Wiegand, Cade Roggenbauer, J.P. Anhalt and Ethan Braatz became the first Sun Prairie male swimmers to win state championships.
College Signings: Sun Prairie has become a hotbed of talented athletes through the years, and college programs have taken notice. No less than 25 student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the next level.
Retirement: One coach that laid some pretty solid groundwork in the SPASD system chose to ride off into the sunset. Nancy Harms guided the Cardinal girls swim program — which she helped start 19 years prior — to a Big Eight title, before capping things off with a second straight third-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 State Championships.
Coaches vs. Cancer: The annual Coaches vs. Cancer Cardinal Challenge once again was a huge success as the boys and girls basketball programs, with the help of the community, helped raise over $11,000 during their late January and early February games. Here’s hoping the event happens again in 2021.
West Wolves: On April 23 it became official as the nickname of Sun Prairie West was announced as the Wolves.
Olympic Dreams: 3 Sun Prairie athletes, two former and one current, tried qualifying for the Summer Olympics, which we all know were postponed until 2021 in Tokyo. Liz Berkholtz and Michele Lee, former cross country and track standouts, fell short in their attempt at the Marathon; In November Sun Prairie senior Sophie Fiske qualified for the US Olympic Trials that will be held next June in Omaha, Nebraska.
60: The amount of games the Milwaukee Brewers and all Major League Baseball teams played during the pandemic-shortened season. And despite finishing with a losing record — 29-31 — The Crew reached the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Unfortunately, their run was short-lived as Milwaukee dropped the short best-of-3 series 2-0 to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milestones: Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes, while the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo signed the biggest contract in NBA history, a supermax extension worth $228 million over five years. I, myself, reached a personal milestone when I hit my 30th anniversary in sports journalism. While I’ve only been in Sun Prairie for the past four years, I feel like I’ve been here much longer as the teams, athletes and coaches are now part of my everyday vocabulary.
Marathon Man: COVID-19 also shut down the Eau Claire Marathon, which local teacher and coach Konrad Plomedahl competed in annually. To keep his streak alive, Plomedahl ran a personal marathon through the streets of Sun Prairie in September; Plomedahl finished the 26K race in 4 hours, 18 minutes flat.
Golden Graham: The debut of Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz could not have gone any better. After becoming the starter in the wake of Jack Coan’s injury, all Mertz did was complete 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-7 blowout of Illinois. Graham came off of that cloud, however, dropping two of his next three games as the pandemic-riddled Badgers finished the Big Ten season 3-3.
Bowling Champs: The Sun Prairie girls bowling team won the Division 1 State Championship, defeating Kenosha Tremper, 433-401. The team included Brooke Bandli, Brianna Thurston, Erica Lohr, Taylor Jensen, Skye Farr, Amber Olson, Kelli Johnson, and coaches John and Cher Breunig.
Unprecedented: On Monday, March 14 the world came to a stop as the coronavirus brought a halt to nearly every facet of life. The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament both were interrupted after they began, and never finished. The cancellation of the WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament, and the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments would follow.
Strike 3: The Home Talent League, Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league, stopped play for the first time since it started in 1929. The Sun Prairie Red Birds, a finalist in 2019, did not have the opportunity to defend its Eastern Sectional title.
Athletes of the Year: Four Sun Prairie seniors were recognized as the top players in their sport. Kaden Brunson was tabbed the co-Player of the Year in the Big Eight Conference in boys hockey; Maddie Gardner earned the Gatorade Wisconsin Softball Player of the Year recognition. Erica Lohr and Collin Krachey were named top bowlers by the Madison United States Bowling Congress. Lohr was named the Sandy Stanley Youth Bowler of the Year, while Krachey was selected the Lowel Maves Youth Bowler of the Year.
Legends Lost: Sun Prairie lost some prominent people during 2020. In January, longtime cross country and track and field coach Steve Riggins was tragically killed in an automobile accident. In October, local motorsports lost a legend as promotor and historian Bryan Gapinski lost his battle with cancer. In November, Stan Wagner, arguably the greatest pitcher in Sun Prairie history, passed away at the age of 81.
Saying Good-Bye: While there were some local deaths that tugged at the heartstrings, there were also some nationally that brought more than a tear or two to my eyes. Kobe Bryant being killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was a huge blow. The Green Bay Packers family was hit extremely hard as legends Willie Davis, Willie Wood, Herb Adderly and Paul Hornung all passed away. Baseball also took a hit as Hall of Famers Bob Gibson, Whitey Ford, Tom Seaver, Al Kaline, Lou Brock and Joe Morgan all died, along with legends like Don Larsen and Dick Allen.
Here’s looking to 2021.
Happy New Year!
